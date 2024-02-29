French President Macron vows to swim in river Seine

STORY: The keys to the 52-hectare village, just north of Paris along the Seine, were officially handed to the Olympics organizers on Thursday. It will host some 14,500 athletes and their staff before welcoming 9,000 for the Paralympics.

"You bet I will," Macron told reporters when asked if he would swim in the river Seine, which the city has promised to make clean enough for swimming by 2025.

"I will do it," Macron said. "But I won't give you the date, or you risk being there," he quipped, before giving a wink.

Paris has been working on cleaning up the Seine so that people can swim in it again, as was the case during the 1900 Paris Olympics. But a sewer problem last summer led to the cancellation of a pre-Olympics swimming event.