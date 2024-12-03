French prison crisis deepens with cells holding four times capacity

Prison numbers in French jails reached a record of just over 80,000 inmates in November 2024.

French prisons are now more overcrowded than ever, with up to four people sharing single-occupancy cells as the number of inmates continues to surge beyond capacity.

Justice Ministry figures from last month show 80,130 detainees crammed into facilities built for 62,357 people, a dozen of which are operating at double their official capacity.

The situation is particularly dire in remand centres, where 21,000 people await trial in facilities overcrowded to 155.1 percent.

Around 4,000 inmates are forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor, said Jean-Claude Mas, president of the International Prison Observatory.

“It all means that three to four people can be crammed into 9m² cells designed for one person,” Mas told RFI. “This overcrowding accentuates the dilapidation and filth associated with prisons.”

Prison numbers have been rising steadily for the past two years as government pledges to provide more places have been unfulfilled.

A Justice Ministry source described the situation as "an all-time record" and called it “regrettable”.

Failed promises

In 2017, shortly after sweeping to power, President Emmanuel Macron vowed to provide the extra capacity within a decade.

The new figures emerged after Justice Minister Didier Migaud conceded that the plan to build 15,000 additional prison places by 2027 will not be met on time.

In an attempt to cut prison numbers, more community service orders have been issued and judges have been told to stop giving sentences of less than one month.



