French retailer Carrefour to review Saudi franchise over migrant worker abuses

Rights group Amnesty International has published a report that accused the Saudi Arabian franchise of French supermarket giant Carrefour of exploiting migrant workers.

French supermarket chain Carrefour is reviewing how workers are treated at its Saudi franchise, Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), after an Amnesty International report raised concerns about migrant labour abuses.

The report, published this week, accused MAF, which operates Carrefour stores in Saudi Arabia, of exploiting migrant workers from Nepal, India and Pakistan.

Amnesty’s findings were based on interviews with 17 men who worked at Carrefour stores in Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah between 2021 and 2024.

The report detailed how workers, many employed by third-party labour companies, were subjected to harsh conditions. They were forced to work 60-hour weeks, denied rest days, and unpaid for overtime – all in violation of Saudi labour laws, which cap working hours at 48 per week.

Some workers also said they were misled by recruitment agents and housed in squalid conditions. Amnesty described the treatment as "appalling exploitation and abuse".

“Workers thought they were opening the door to a better life, but instead many were subjected to appalling exploitation and abuse,” said Marta Schaaf, head of Amnesty’s corporate accountability programme. For some, she added, the conditions "likely amount to forced labour, including human trafficking".

Internal investigations

The ministry did not directly address Amnesty’s claims involving Carrefour.

Saudi incident not isolated



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

France's Carrefour stops selling PepsiCo products to protest price hikes

French supermarket Carrefour's losses deepen

France seeks to force supermarkets to tackle 'scandalous' shrinkflation