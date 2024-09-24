French school to be renamed after history teacher slain by Islamist in 2020

The school where history and geography professor Samuel Paty worked when he was killed by a young radicalised Islamist in October 2020, has voted to rename their establishment after him. The decision comes less than a month before the fourth anniversary of his death.

The board of directors of Le Bois d’Aulne college in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine voted on Monday to change the name of the establishment to Samuel Paty College.

The conservative mayor of the town Laurent Brosse, said it would send "a strong message", as the school gears up to mark four years since Paty was assassinated.

The decision will now need to be formally validated by the municipal council as well as by the departmental council of Yvelines, northwest of Paris.

For Corinne Grootaert, president of the FCPE parents' union, the move is in line with Paty's family's wishes.

"It is fundamental to honor the memory of Samuel Paty and to fight against obscurantism," she said.

47-year-old Samuel Paty was stabbed then beheaded by Abdoullakh Anzorov, a Russian refugee of Chechen origin, on 16 October, 2020.

The 18-year-old radicalised Muslim, criticised Paty for showing caricatures of the Mohammed in class.

Before being killed by the police, he had claimed responsibility for his actions by congratulating himself on having "avenged the prophet".

Court hearings

A judicial investigation was opened by the Paris prosecutor's office for failure to assist a person in danger and failure to prevent a crime.

(with AFP)



