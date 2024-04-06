French schoolboy dies after violent assault as Macron warns of teenage violence

Reuters Videos

STORY: “Today we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the strongest, most enduring and most successful alliance in history.”NATO has been marking its founding with cake, a marching band and speeches.But celebrations were overshadowed, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reminding the United States that its allies needed more help than ever as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its third year.“Europe needs (North) America for its security. Fair burden sharing is essential. And Europe is investing more, much more. This year, the majority of NATO Allies will invest at least 2% of their GDP in defence. At the same time, North America also needs Europe. European allies provide world-class militaries, vast intelligence networks and unique diplomatic leverage, multiplying America’s might.”For the past two days NATO foreign ministers have been meeting in Brussels where the alliance’s 32 members agreed to step up coordinating military aid for Ukraine, in what is Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two.But many are anxious about NATO’s future. Here’s Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.“Unfortunately, it could be that NATO’s biggest battles and fights are still in the future. And we have to be very much prepared for that. Because if those battles come to us and we are not prepared, that would be the biggest mistake that we can ever have.”Part of this anxiety stems from the possibility of former U.S. President Donald Trump beating incumbent President Joe Biden in November.But it is also about the ongoing hold-up to the stalled $60 billion Ukraine aid package in Congress as Republicans demand border-security measures in return for passing the bill.Also in attendance during the two day meeting was Ukraine’s foreign minister Dymtro Kuleba who continued to press the alliance for further air defences.“I don't want to spoil the party, the birthday party, but my main message today will be Patriots, because saving Ukrainian lives, saving Ukrainian economy, saving Ukrainian cities depends on the availability of Patriots and other air defence systems in Ukraine and we are talking about Patriots because it's the only system that can intercept ballistic missiles.”NATO was founded on April 4, 1949. It began with just 12 members from North America and Europe and was created to provide collective security against the Soviet Union.At the heart of the alliance is collective defense - the idea that an attack on one member is considered to be an attack on all, giving U.S. military protection to Western Europe.