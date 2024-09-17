French supermarket could come to Jersey - minister

There is a "realistic hope" Jersey could have its own French supermarket, the minister for sustainable economic development has said.

Deputy Kirsten Morel said, although he could not confirm which French company the government was talking to due to it being "commercially sensitive", discussions were taking place.

He said there had been "difficulty" in the potential company finding a site to operate on.

Island market regulators said all competition was "welcome".

'A better flavour'

Mr Morel said: "To be honest, I thought a few weeks ago that it was a hope that had come to an end.

"I have since been told that it's back on at the moment, but it shows really how difficult it is in Jersey to find land for economic use which is in the right price range to enable a business to build and develop on."

Mr Morel said it was an "ongoing discussion" as to how, where and when a French supermarket could come to the island.

He said: "I'm hoping to meet some of the representatives of the supermarket in the coming weeks and will perhaps get a better flavour myself as to how likely it is to go ahead or not.

"But, at the moment, it's still on the cards."

French-inspired restaurant owner David Voisin said there was "a big demand" [BBC]

David Voisin, director of Brasserie Colmar in St Helier, said a French supermarket would be "a great addition".

He said: "It's adding to choice of produce - we have some very good supermarkets in Jersey at the moment, but it would be nice to see some alternatives available.

"Jersey's always had a very French influence on its food as well, and on many other areas of its culture, so I think there is definitely a big demand in Jersey for French food."

Tim Ringsdore, of the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority, said all competition was "welcome which we believe is the most effective way of ensuring prices remain as low as possible and provides consumers with choice".

