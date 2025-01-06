French trans gangster musical 'Emilia Perez' wins four Golden Globe awards

Director Jacques Audiard and actress Karla Sofia Gascon stand with the team of 'Emilia Perez', which won four awards at the Golden Globes, 5 December 2025.

The French musical thriller 'Emilia Pérez' won the most awards of any film at the Golden Globes on Sunday, taking home best musical and best foreign language film. The first major movie honours of Hollywood's awards elevates the film’s chances at the Oscars.

Voters for the Golden Globes – journalists around the world – named French director Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez best movie musical or comedy, ahead of Wicked, Jon Chu’s movie adaptation of the famous Broadway musical.

The Spanish-language experimental hybrid musical, about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to a woman, which wowed audiences in Cannes this year, led all films with four awards in total, including a supporting actress honour for Zoe Saldana, and best song.

Set in Mexico but filmed entirely in a studio near Paris, the film blends drama, romance, comedy and thriller elements.

“In these troubled times, I hope that Emilia Perez will be a beacon of light for those of us not lucky enough to count among their friends a woman as powerful and passionate as Karla Sofía Gascón,” said Audiard, referring to the film's star.

He dedicated the prize to those worried about the future and what 2025 is going to look like, urging them to keep fighting for their rights.

Gascón, who was the first transgender woman to be nominated for best actress, lost to Demi Moore.

