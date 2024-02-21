French Warship Intercepts Houthi Drones at Sea

A French warship in the Red Sea intercepted a pair of drones fired by Houthi rebels near Yemen overnight from February 19-20, the military said.

“On the night of February 19 to 20, French multi-mission frigates (FREMM) detected multiple drone attacks coming from Yemen in their respective patrol areas in the Gulf of Aden and in the southern Red Sea. Two drones were engaged and destroyed,” Etat-major des Armees (the Chief of the Defence Staff) said.

Footage provided to Storyful by the military is described as showing the moments both drones were destroyed over the southern Red Sea.

France has been operating in the Red Sea since the Houthis, officially Ansar Allah, began targeting civilian and military ships transiting the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait between the Arab Peninsula and Eritrea in November. France joined the Greek-led European Union EUNAVFOR ASPIDES operation on February 19.

The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks on ships in the Red Sea until Israel’s blockade on Gaza is lifted. Credit: Etat-major des Armees via Storyful