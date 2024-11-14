French weapons used in Sudan war despite UN arms embargo - Amnesty

Amnesty said it had verified pictures of the armoured vehicles on the ground in Darfur fitted with the French system [Amnesty International]

French military technology is being used in Sudan's brutal civil war in violation of a UN arms embargo, rights organisation Amnesty International has said.

It says the Rapid Support Forces militia is using vehicles in the Darfur region supplied by the United Arab Emirates that are fitted with French hardware as it battles the army.

"Our research shows that weaponry designed and manufactured in France is in active use on the battlefield in Sudan," said Amnesty’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard.

French authorities have not responded to the accusations while the UAE has previously denied arming the RSF.

The Galix defence system - made in France by companies KNDS and Lacroix – is used for land forces to help counter close-range attacks.

Amnesty said the weapons could be used to commit or facilitate serious rights violations, adding that the French government must ensure the companies "immediately stop the supply of this system to the UAE".

The rights group shared images, which it said it had verified, of destroyed vehicles on the ground that had the Galix system visible on them.

"If France cannot guarantee through export controls, including end user certification, that arms will not be re-exported to Sudan, it should not authorise those transfers," it said.

The UN first imposed an arms embargo in Darfur in 2004, following allegations of ethnic cleansing against the region's non-Arabic population.

Amnesty has called for the embargo to be expanded to the rest of Sudan, and to strengthen its monitoring mechanism following the outbreak of a civil war last year.

Amnesty has urged all countries to stop directly and indirectly supplying arms to Sudan’s fighting factions.

The paramilitary RSF, led by general Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has been at war with Sudan’s regular army under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan since April 2023 when the two former allies took up arms against each other in a ferocious power struggle.

The RSF has been accused of ethnic cleansing in Darfur, which it has denied, blaming local militias.

Both parties have been accused of committing war crimes, with the ongoing fighting leaving thousands dead and millions displaced.

You may also be interested in:

[Getty Images/BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

BBC Africa podcasts