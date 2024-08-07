Frenchman still in Russian jail despite massive prisoner swap

France is calling on Russia to immediately release French researcher Laurent Vinatier, who last week missed out on a major prisoner exchange in which 16 prisoners were released from Russia to the West.

Vinatier was arrested in June, and pleaded guilty of failing to register as a “foreign agent”.

He was placed in pre-trial custody, and a court this week extended his detention until 5 September.

"Our thoughts are with those people who remain held in custody arbitrarily in Russia, most notably such as our compatriot Laurent Vinatier," the French foreign ministry said in a statement on 3 August.

"France calls for their immediate release."

Moscow authorities accuse Vinatier of gathering information on the Russian military, an offence punishable by up to five years in jail.

Russia implemented the foreign agent law after massive protests against Vladimir Putin's return to the presidency in the 2012 election.

Vinatier is a specialist of the former USSR, who worked with the Swiss NGO Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD).



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Russia arrests Frenchman suspected of collecting military intelligence

France raises security alert to highest level after Moscow attack

France's Macron visits Uzbekistan to expand EU footprint in Central Asia