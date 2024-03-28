Fresh Blow For Rishi Sunak As Experts Confirm The UK Is In Recession

Rishi Sunak is seen during a visit to an engineering firm in Barrow-in-Furness. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been dealt another blow after it was confirmed the UK is in recession.

Fresh data released by the Office for National Statistics showed the economy shrank in the final two quarters of 2023.

That is despite the prime minister promising voters that he would grow the economy shortly after he entered No.10.

GDP is estimated to have fallen by an unrevised 0.3% in Quarter 4 2023.



GDP growth was also unrevised for the other quarters of 2023.



➡ https://t.co/6w320E6ledpic.twitter.com/6UhjZcLSJh — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 28, 2024

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “These damning figures confirm the damage done to the UK economy by Rishi’s recession.”

