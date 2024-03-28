Advertisement

Fresh Blow For Rishi Sunak As Experts Confirm The UK Is In Recession

Kevin Schofield
·1 min read
Rishi Sunak is seen during a visit to an engineering firm in Barrow-in-Furness.
Rishi Sunak is seen during a visit to an engineering firm in Barrow-in-Furness. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been dealt another blow after it was confirmed the UK is in recession.

Fresh data released by the Office for National Statistics showed the economy shrank in the final two quarters of 2023.

That is despite the prime minister promising voters that he would grow the economy shortly after he entered No.10.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “These damning figures confirm the damage done to the UK economy by Rishi’s recession.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

