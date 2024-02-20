Fresh By-Election Headache For Rishi Sunak As Scott Benton Loses Appeal Against 35-Day Commons Ban

Conservative MP Scott Benton speaks to the media on College Green in central London, as Boris Johnson is facing a vote of no confidence by Tory MPs amid anger across the party at the disclosures over lockdown parties in Downing Street. Picture date: Monday June 6, 2022. (Photo by Beresford Hodge/PA Images via Getty Images)

Former Tory MP Scott Benton has lost his appeal against a 35-day House of Commons ban after he was caught in a lobbying sting.

The decision by the Independent Expert Panel means a by-election is on the cards in his Blackpool South seat in a fresh headache for Rishi Sunak.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.