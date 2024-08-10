Fresh hope for bird with bizarre 'crex crex' call

Helen Briggs - Environment correspondent, BBC News
·3 min read

The "crex crex" call of the corncrake was once a familiar sound in the British countryside.

But habitat loss caused by modern farming methods pushed the bird to the brink of extinction.

Now there are hopes the corncrake can stage a comeback in England, after being reintroduced to the fenlands of Norfolk.

One conservationist said it was a "dream come true" to hear at least nine calling males this year, up from only three in 2021.

Globally the bird's population is threatened in parts of its range across Europe and Asia. But in the UK it is on the so-called red-list as a species of most concern.

Aside from this one tiny population in England that scientists are trying to secure, the only other corncrakes in Britain are found on the Scottish isles.

Male corncrakes are captured and ringed
Corncrakes heard calling are located and ringed so that they can be identified if they return [WWT]

Since 2021, 100 corncrakes have been bred in captivity and released each year in a bid to re-establish them in the wild on the flood plains of the River Ouse - home to thousands of wild birds.

The call of the corncrake is a “lovely noise to hear out in the washes,” says Emilie Fox-Teece of the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust reserve at Welney, Norfolk.

“The fact that we're able to help boost and support the population in this way to try and establish a sustainable population is very important," she says.

The birds that are released each year have big challenges ahead. They spend the summer feeding then migrate to Africa in the autumn, with only a small number making it back home the following spring to breed.

Returning males are located by their calls and counted, with numbers slowly growing from three males in 2021 to at least nine in 2024, suggesting a population of at least double that, once the quieter females are factored in.

Corncrake chick
Corncrake chicks spend only a few weeks with their parents before being left to fend for themselves [Getty Images]

Chrissie Kelly, the head of species management at the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust, a partner in the project, says this is the only known corncrake population in England.

"There is cautious optimism that we can build on those numbers,” she says. "It's a sound we should be hearing in our countryside again."

It is hoped the population will soon be big enough to survive naturally without the need to release birds bred in captivity.

The corncrake lives in meadows, fields and pasture, feeding on insects and worms
A relative of the coot and moorhen, the corncrake lives in meadows, fields and pastures, feeding on insects and worms [WWT]

The corncrake was once widespread across Britain, arriving from Africa each spring.

It was often heard at night, keeping people awake with its piercing call, much like the sound of wood being drawn across the teeth of a comb.

However, modern farming methods, such as cutting meadows early and through mechanical means, led to the corncrake's decline.

The Scottish population, restricted to the western and northern islands, was last year estimated to have included about 900 calling males.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Partially sunken barge in B.C. to be removed after almost 3 years

    Nearly three years after a barge carrying a two-storey lodge partially sank off Quadra Island, B.C., plans are finally afoot to have it removed. Holly Fink, a co-owner of Jade Resort, has had a front-row view of the situation since it began unfolding in September 2021. She told CBC's All Points West that the lodge previously looked "pretty solid," but its condition has degraded rapidly since April. Parts of the building have fallen off and littered the water. A freezer washed up on shore. And a

  • Indigenous nation closes B.C.'s Chilcotin River bridge, citing riverbank cracks

    WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A bridge over British Columbia's Chilcotin River was closed to traffic Friday after new cracks were discovered along the hillside near a massive landslide that had blocked the river for days before a breach sent torrents of water and debris downstream.

  • Another one? Hurricane forecasters eye new system in the Atlantic

    Forecasters Friday were watching a tropical wave that's producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms far out in the Atlantic.

  • China Built a Nuclear Power Plant That Technically Can’t Melt Down

    A new paper details two tests of a nuclear plant that can’t melt down. The durability is due to natural qualities, like insulated fuel and the density of heated gas.

  • 1 Top Canadian Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold for Dear Life

    Choosing the right renewable energy stocks can be tricky as you have to take many future-facing variables into account. However, some giants stand out as safe picks. The post 1 Top Canadian Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold for Dear Life appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Tropical downpours and a taste of early fall this weekend in Ontario

    While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall

  • Safety concerns on Fraser River from Chilcotin landslide debris

    Officials warn boaters around the Fraser River to stay off the water as debris from the Chilcotin landslide passes through. Nearly a week after the massive slide, debris is washing up in parts of Metro Vancouver with more still on the way. Paul Johnson has more on the size and scope of the dangers on the Fraser River.

  • Southern Ontario, GTA on alert for storms with flood risk

    Prepare for slowdowns and localized flooding through Friday morning

  • Baby Beavers Born at Scottish National Park for First Time in 400 Years

    Baby beavers were born in the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland for the first time in 400 years, the park announced on Wednesday, August 7.Footage by the park shows a mother beaver giving birth to a kit.The Cairngorms National Park said that two beaver kits had been successfully bred and born at the park, making them “the first wild-born beavers in the Cairngorms in over 400 years.”The births follow coordinated efforts to re-establish the species in the park. The Head of Conservation at the Cairngorms National Park called the births “a really exciting milestone” in the project to bring beavers back to the park. Credit: Cairngorms National Park via Storyful

  • Tropical storm takes unusual track to Atlantic Canada

    Debby will track along the St. Lawrence, bringing heavy rain to northern New Brunswick while the south avoids the worst. Wind gusts pick up over the weekend

  • In Saskatchewan, North America's largest inland river delta is under threat

    On an early July morning, Barry Carriere packed up his boat and set out on the calm waters of the Saskatchewan River Delta. At 57 years old, he's been navigating these narrow channels and tributaries his entire life. But the trapper, fisherman and guide sees the delta increasingly in decay — with shrinking waterways."This was all lake at one time," Carriere said, pointing to walls of invasive weeds that choke native plants. "The fish, the moose, the deer — all that is moving south, because there

  • A 13-month streak of global temperature records just ended. Here are five takeaways

    NEW YORK (AP) — After 13 months of what felt like an endless breaking of heat records, the streak came to an end last month — just barely. The European climate agency Copernicus said Thursday that July 2024’s average heat just missed surpassing July of last year. While the slightly cooler month is good news and could provide some minor relief for people exposed to extreme heat, scientists warned that the root cause of the rising temperatures, climate change, remains the same.

  • A powerful quake hits off Japan's coast, causing minor injuries but prompting new concerns

    TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off southern Japan on Thursday, causing mostly minor injuries but raising the level of concern over possible major quakes stemming from an undersea trough east of the coast.

  • The 6% Dividend Stock About to Dominate the TSX

    This dividend stock stands to make some great gains in the years to come, and right now is perhaps the perfect time to pick it up. The post The 6% Dividend Stock About to Dominate the TSX appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Huge California wildfire chews through timber in very hot and dry weather

    CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California's largest wildfire so far this year continued to grow Thursday as it chewed through timber in very hot and dry weather.

  • Caribou Ranch in Photos

    This 1,700-acre Colorado property linked to Walmart's Walton family just hit the market for $48.5 million.

  • How did this dead alligator end up on a Hilton Head beach? Here’s what local experts think

    The viral moment on Coligny Beach highlighted several little-known facts about the Lowcountry’s apex predator.

  • To save spotted owls, US officials plan to kill hundreds of thousands of another owl species

    To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their cousins.

  • Rare monkey twins born at Chester Zoo

    Tamarins use a system of facial expressions and more than 38 different vocalisations to communicate.

  • Hybrids Cars and SUVs with the Best MPG for 2024 and 2025

    For those looking to save money at the pump, hybrid drivetrains can’t be beat on fuel economy. These are the hybrid cars and SUVs that are rated at over 40 mpg.