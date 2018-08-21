Fresh Off Her VMAs Win, Hayley Kiyoko Shares a Photo Diary of Her Big Night

Story Continues

Given the fact that Hayley Kiyoko’s first VMAs found her both performing and winning, it’s safe to say that her unapologetically queer pop music has clearly struck a chord with young people. Following her debut album Expectations, which was released earlier this year, and her self-directed music video for the Kehlani-featuring “What I Need,” which found the two playing lovers who decide to run off on their own, Kiyoko was nominated for two awards at the VMAs last night. She ended up winning in a new category called Push Artist of the Year.

Kiyoko proclaimed her win a moment for all of her fellow queer women of color: “This validates any queer woman of color that you can follow your dreams,” Kiyoko said upon receiving the coveted Moon Person (they just changed the trophy name to a more gender inclusive moniker this year), before shouting out one fitting send off: “20GAYTEEN!”

Fresh off her big win, Kiyoko now shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her VMAs experience, from rehearsing for her performance to getting her intricately beaded Stello dress all set in her hotel room. Take a look at the glitzy photo diary above to get an inside peek into her exciting night.

