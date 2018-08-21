Fresh Off Her VMAs Win, Hayley Kiyoko Shares a Photo Diary of Her Big Night
I wish I could have taken this giant moonman home with me.
Photo: Justin Bettman More
Feeling myself.
Photo: Justin Bettman More
With my stylist Ade [Samuel].
Photo: Justin Bettman More
Quiet moment before heading to stage.
Photo: Justin Bettman More
Shawn [Mendes] is the sweetest!
Photo: Justin Bettman More Story Continues
The dress!!! I wanted to feel sexy and feminine!
Photo: Justin Bettman More
Best glam squad ever.
Photo: Justin Bettman More
Post-performance glow up!
Photo: Justin Bettman More
Did a million interviews. I have no idea what I even said.
Photo: Justin Bettman More
HK crew.
Photo: Justin Bettman More
Terrence J telling me that I won Push Artist of the Year!
Photo: Justin Bettman More
Just wrapped my first arena tour with this lovely man. Love you, Brendon!
Photo: Justin Bettman More
WE WON. WE WON. WE WON!!!
Photo: Justin Bettman More
Given the fact that Hayley Kiyoko’s first
VMAs found her both performing and winning, it’s safe to say that her unapologetically queer pop music has clearly struck a chord with young people. Following her debut album Expectations, which was released earlier this year, and her self-directed music video for the Kehlani-featuring “ What I Need,” which found the two playing lovers who decide to run off on their own, Kiyoko was nominated for two awards at the VMAs last night. She ended up winning in a new category called Push Artist of the Year.
Kiyoko proclaimed her win a moment for all of her fellow queer women of color: “This validates any queer woman of color that you can follow your dreams,” Kiyoko said upon receiving the coveted Moon Person (they just changed the trophy name to a more gender inclusive moniker this year), before shouting out one fitting send off: “20GAYTEEN!”
Fresh off her big win, Kiyoko now shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her VMAs experience, from rehearsing for her performance to getting her intricately beaded Stello dress all set in her hotel room. Take a look at the glitzy photo diary above to get an inside peek into her exciting night.
