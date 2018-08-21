Fresh Off Her VMAs Win, Hayley Kiyoko Shares a Photo Diary of Her Big Night

Rachel Hahn
1 / 93

Fresh Off Her VMAs Win, Hayley Kiyoko Shares a Photo Diary of Her Big Night

Hayley Kiyoko shares a behind-the-scenes look at her VMAs experience.

Fresh Off Her VMAs Win, Hayley Kiyoko Shares a Photo Diary of Her Big Night

I wish I could have taken this giant moonman home with me.
Photo: Justin Bettman
Feeling myself.
Photo: Justin Bettman
With my stylist Ade [Samuel].
Photo: Justin Bettman
Quiet moment before heading to stage.
Photo: Justin Bettman
Shawn [Mendes] is the sweetest!
Photo: Justin Bettman
The dress!!! I wanted to feel sexy and feminine!
Photo: Justin Bettman
Best glam squad ever.
Photo: Justin Bettman
Post-performance glow up!
Photo: Justin Bettman
Did a million interviews. I have no idea what I even said.
Photo: Justin Bettman
HK crew.
Photo: Justin Bettman
Terrence J telling me that I won Push Artist of the Year!
Photo: Justin Bettman
Just wrapped my first arena tour with this lovely man. Love you, Brendon!
Photo: Justin Bettman
WE WON. WE WON. WE WON!!!
Photo: Justin Bettman

Given the fact that Hayley Kiyoko’s first VMAs found her both performing and winning, it’s safe to say that her unapologetically queer pop music has clearly struck a chord with young people. Following her debut album Expectations, which was released earlier this year, and her self-directed music video for the Kehlani-featuring “What I Need,” which found the two playing lovers who decide to run off on their own, Kiyoko was nominated for two awards at the VMAs last night. She ended up winning in a new category called Push Artist of the Year.

Kiyoko proclaimed her win a moment for all of her fellow queer women of color: “This validates any queer woman of color that you can follow your dreams,” Kiyoko said upon receiving the coveted Moon Person (they just changed the trophy name to a more gender inclusive moniker this year), before shouting out one fitting send off: “20GAYTEEN!”

Fresh off her big win, Kiyoko now shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her VMAs experience, from rehearsing for her performance to getting her intricately beaded Stello dress all set in her hotel room. Take a look at the glitzy photo diary above to get an inside peek into her exciting night.

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the 2018 MTV VMAs Red Carpet:

MTV VMAs 2018: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner in Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj in Off-White

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Versace with a Jimmy Choo clutch

Photo: Getty Images

Rita Ora in Jean Paul Gaultier

Photo: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Fabolous

Photo: Getty Images

Blac Chyna

Photo: Getty Images

Algee Smith in Moschino and Facto shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish in Naeem Khan and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Maluma

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Scott

Photo: Getty Images

Blake Lively in Ralph & Russo

Photo: Getty Images

Tyga in Maison Margiela

Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Hart in Dior

Photo: Getty Images

Iggy Azalea in Fausto Puglisi

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Munn in David Koma and Anita Ko jewlery

Photo: Getty Images

Nessa in Off-White

Photo: Getty Images

Karlie Kloss in Elie Saab and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes with a Judith Leiber Couture clutch

Photo: Getty Images

Shanina Shaik in Naeem Khan

Photo: Getty Images

Anna Kendrick in Roger Vivier shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg in Prada and Jimmy Choo shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Sofia Carson in Carolina Herrera

Photo: Getty Images

DJ Cassidy

Photo: Getty Images

Bobby Lytes

Photo: Getty Images

Lily Barrios

Photo: Getty Images

SZA in Rodarte and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Ken Jeong

Photo: Getty Images

Hayley Kiyoko

Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello in Oscar de la Renta and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Logic

Photo: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown in Rosie Assoulin and a Jennifer Fisher ring

Photo: Getty Images

Chloe x Halle in Iris Van Herpen

Photo: Getty Images

King Princess in Adam Selman

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Pump

Photo: Getty Images

Shay Mitchell in Nicolas Jebran

Photo: Getty Images

Willy William

Photo: Getty Images

DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled and Nicole Tuck

Photo: Getty Images

Smokepurpp

Photo: Getty Images

Grace VanderWaal in a Eugenia Kim hat

Photo: Getty Images

Cristina Ottaviano

Photo: Zack Lane/MSG Photos

G-Eazy

Photo: Getty Images

Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese

Photo: Getty Images

Jacob Williams

Photo: Getty Images

Joshua Bassett

Photo: Getty Images

Jessie Reyez

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Petras in Moschino

Photo: Getty Images

Michael Avenatti

Photo: Getty Images

Amara La Negra

Photo: Getty Images

Bethany Meyers and Nico Tortorella

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus

Photo: Getty Images

Juice WRLD

Photo: Getty Images

Madison Beer in Raisa & Vanessa

Photo: Getty Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Photo: Getty Images

Dascha Polanco

Photo: Getty Images

Quavo and Offset of the Migos

Photo: Getty Images

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell

Photo: Getty Images

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir

Photo: Getty Images

Pete Davison and Ariana Grande in Le Silla shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders in Dundas

Photo: Getty Images

Emery Kelly, Ricky Garcia, and Liam Attridge of Forever in Your Mind

Photo: Getty Images

Morgan Saint

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B in custom Nicolas Jebran and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes in Paul Smith

Photo: Getty Images

Keltie Knight in Saint Laurent

Photo: Getty Images

Rose Bertram in Jean Louis Sabaji Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Frankie Grande

Photo: Getty Images

Lilliana Vazquez in Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Winnie Harlow in Zuhair Murad Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Sophie Kasaei

Photo: Getty Images

Asher Angel in Dior Homme

Photo: Getty Images

Chantel Jeffries in Redemption

Photo: Getty Images

Bryce Vine

Photo: Getty Images

Ashanti in Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Mona Scott-Young

Photo: Getty Images

Juju

Photo: Getty Images

Britton Rizzio and Jay Martin

Photo: Getty Images

Sherrie Silver in Galvan

Photo: Getty Images

Victor Cruz in Ovadia & Sons and Karrueche Tran

Jamie McCarthy

https://assets.vogue.com/photos/5b7af4bf72286a04fe978d63/master/w_660,h_165,c_limit/2018-VMAs-Banner.jpg

See the videos.