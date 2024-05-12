Fresh road closure for A63 Castle Street project

Roadworks at the A63 junction with Queen Street, where the entry slip road is due to close [BBC]

The latest road closure has been announced as part of the A63 Castle Street project in Hull city centre.

The Queen Street exit slip road is due to be closed for nine weeks, beginning on Monday, 13 May.

Castle Street is undergoing a £355m redesign that involves lowering the level of the road to create a split-level junction at Mytongate.

National Highways, which manages the A63, thanked motorists for their patience during a "key phase of work".

During the latest closure, westbound traffic will be unable to access the Fruit Market via the Queen Street slip road.

Alternative access will be via Market Place, High Street and Humber Street, with a signed diversion in place.

The start of the work is planned alongside the reopening of the Queen Street A63 entry slip road.

National Highways previously announced a series of overnight closures to a stretch of the A63 between Daltry Street and Roger Millward Way.

The westbound carriageway is expected to be closed between 08:00 and 18:00 BST until 24 May. The eastbound carriageway is due to be shut on the nights of 16, 17 and 18 May.

It is expected that the Castle Street scheme will be completed in 2025.

As part of the project, an improved walkway was opened in High Street, beneath Myton Bridge, in April.

The walkway was designed to improve pedestrian access between the Old Town and the Fruit Market.

A spokeswoman for National Highways said: "Work at the junction is progressing well, with the pedestrian crossing points now removed and the improved High Street underpass now open to the public."

