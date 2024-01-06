Advertisement

Fresh Snow Swirls in Spokane

Storyful

Gusty winds blew fresh snow onto the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane early Saturday morning, January 6, video shows.

“It’s always an exciting morning at the office when we get to see snow!” the office wrote on social media.

The NWS warned drivers in the eastern Washington area to look out for slick roads as temperatures hovered just above freezing on Saturday morning. Credit: NWS Spokane via Storyful