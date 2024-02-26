Fresno-area high school soccer teams learn who they will face in CIF regional playoffs
Seven Fresno-area high school soccer teams will play in the California Interscholastic Federation regionals.
Matches begin on Tuesday.
The Clovis North boys received the No. 3 seed and host No. 6 Mountain View in a Division I match at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Broncos won the Central Section Division I championship with a 3-2 victory over Ridgeview in overtime.
The Garza boys, a 2-1 winner over No. 4 Dinuba for the school’s first-ever section title, will play in Division IV and is the No. 3 seed.
The Torres boys also won a section title in Division V after a 3-0 victory over Orcutt Academy. The Toros are the No. 7 seed, also in Division IV.
Other section champions receiving seeds are Caruthers girls to play top-seed Hilmar in Division V and the Porterville boys facing No. 3 Animo Leadership.
Boys soccer
Division I
Northern California: No. 3 Clovis North will host No. 6 Mountain View at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Southern California: None.
Division II
Northern California: No. 4 El Diamante hosts No. 5 Del Oro at Visalia Community Stadium at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Southern California: None.
Division III
Northern California: None.
Southern California: No. 6 Porterville takes on No. 3 Animo Leadership at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Division IV
Northern California: No. 3 Garza will host No. 6 Pacheco at 5 p.m. Tuesday while No. 7 Torres visits No. 2 King City.
Southern California: None.
Division V
Northern California: None.
Southern California: No. 7 Woodlake will battle No. 2 Marantha at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls
Division I
Northern California: None.
Southern California: None.
Division II
Northern California: None.
Southern California: None.
Division III
Northern California: None.
Southern California: None.
Division IV
Northern California: No. 7 Torres will travel No. 2 Placer at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Southern California: None.
Division V
Northern California: No. 8 Caruthers will visit No. 1 Hilmar.
Southern California: None.