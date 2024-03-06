Fresno County Measure A to keep DA, sheriff elections in non-presidential years likely to pass

A ballot measure that would keep Fresno County elections for sheriff and district attorney in non-presidential years appears to be headed for passage, which challenges a state law that would have those elections synced with presidential contests.

As of 9:34 p.m. Tuesday, results from the County Clerk/Registrar of Voters show that Measure A received 38,098 yes votes, or 55.7%, and 30,300 no votes, or 44.3%. This updated report reflects 68,398 votes. Measure A requires a majority vote to pass.

If Measure A passes, the DA and sheriff jobs would likely be on the ballot in 2026, instead of 2028.

Critics say by attempting to keep these elections in non-presidential years, the measure is designed to prevent more voters from weighing in on these key law enforcement positions.

In a phone interview with The Bee Tuesday evening, Kay Bertken, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Fresno, said she was “disappointed” with the initial results.

“It’s unfortunate that the public was wasn’t better informed about what it (Measure A) was trying to do, which is to minimize the public voice,” she said.

Supervisor Nathan Magsig, who supports Measure A, said of the initial results in a phone interview Tuesday evening:

“I know that there’s more votes that need to be counted for both, but at the end of the day, having the voters weigh in on both of those issues is very informative to me,” he said. “And whatever the outcome on (Measures) A and B, I fully respect what the voters choose.”

The backstory of Measure A

A 2022 law requires counties to schedule DA and sheriff elections in presidential primary election years, except for some counties whose charters specifically designated when those elections take place.

To adjust to the new cycle, current Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni and District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp are currently serving six-year terms, unless the new rule is somehow overturned.

Measure A, supported by Supervisors Steve Brandau and Magsig, asked voters to amend the Fresno County Charter to expressly state that the elections for DA and sheriff revert back to non-presidential election years, which they said keeps “partisan noise” out of the races.

Brandau couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Tuesday night.

But opponents to the measure — Democratic Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula of Fresno, state Sen. Anna Caballero of Merced and the League of Women Voters of Fresno — said the state law is meant to improve representation of these key law enforcement positions, because more people turnout to vote in presidential election years. They also said if Measure A passes, it would “surely” be challenged in the courts.