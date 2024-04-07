Fresno’s Marc Castro picks up first pro boxing title. This is what the judges ruled

Marc Castro is now a boxing champion.

The Fresno-born boxer defeated Abraham Montoya by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, picking up the WBC Continental Americas Super Featherweight title, his first in his pro career.

Judges rule in favor of Castro with the scorecards reading 100-90, 98-92 and 97-93.

Now the WBC Continental Americas Super Featherweight Champion @MarcTheBoxer defeats Abraham Montoya by UD to win the first pro title of his career #CastroMontoya | @DAZNBoxing | #HitchinsLemos pic.twitter.com/KnoHtuDzvM — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) April 7, 2024

Castro is now 12-0.

He was coming off a knockout win over Gonzalo Fuenzalida last November in Inglewood.

Castro turned pro in 2020 when he made his debut at the Alamodome in San Antonio where he won by knockout over Luis Valdes Pena.

He fought for the first time as a pro in Fresno at Chukchansi Park in 2021 when he won by knockout over Angel Luna.