Fresno State student goes missing late this week. Gazebo Gardens plea for his return

A man is missing after he didn’t report to work Saturday that prompted employer and the Fresno Police Department to post a missing person report.

The Gazebo Gardens posted Saturday morning that Antonio Jimenez, 19, is missing under suspicious circumstances. The Gazebo Gardens said Jimenez works weekends and is a Fresno State student.

“His family and friends are very worried for his safety,” Gazebo Gardens wrote in an Instagram post.

Police confirmed that they received a missing persons report concerning Jimenez.

“It appears that the individual depicted in the flyer matches the description provided in the report. The case has been forwarded to our missing persons detectives for further investigation,” police said in an email.

Jimenez is described to be 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and is Hispanic.

He was last seen Feb. 29 and may be carrying an electric scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.