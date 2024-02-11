Israel and Gaza protesters clash in central London

The stand-off began when a man brandishing a poster which blamed Hamas for the war infiltrated an anti-Israel group protesting outside Barclays Bank in central London

Protesting doctors and medical workers accused Israel of genocide as they marched through London carrying bundles symbolising dead babies.

Placards reading “Stop the genocide” and “Stop Israel’s Gaza genocide” were carried by dozens of healthcare workers marching from St Thomas Hospital to Downing Street calling for a ceasefire in the conflict.

Several held dolls wrapped in “bloodstained” bandages to represent the babies killed in Gaza by Israeli bombing.

Many of the marchers were dressed in hospital scrubs and wore Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, while others wore “press” helmets and shrapnel vests to symbolise members of the media killed in the conflict.

A young woman held a hand-drawn poster reading: “When injustice becomes normal resistance becomes a duty”

At one stage there was a brief scuffle in Whitehall when some protesters objected to the presence of a man filming them.

The march was called by Health Workers 4 Palestine, which describes itself as a “global non-partisan group of health workers/agencies/NGOs all working together for peace and prosperity in the Occupied Palestinian Territories”.

Protests were also held in Leeds, where there were also placards reading “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be free”, a slogan that has been condemned as a call for the destruction of the state of Israel.

The London medical workers’ march followed a clash between a pro-Palestine activist and a counter-protest saying “Call Hamas for a ceasefire”.

Tore up a poster

The activist tore up a poster blaming Hamas for the Israel-Gaza conflict which was being held by a counter-protester near Centrepoint.

Footage showed a man standing among pro-Palestine activists outside a branch of Barclays Bank, holding a poster with the words “For a ceasefire call” above the name, photograph and apparent telephone number of Hamas leader Yaha Sinwar.

A masked man wrapped in a Palestinian flag is seen stepping forward and snatching the poster before scrunching it up in his hand.

Story continues

The counter-protester then stepped forward to retrieve it as activists around him shouted: “Shut Barclays down” over its investment links with Israel.

Police officers at one point appeared to intervene to separate the two men, with one of the officers talking to the counter-protester who pointed out the man allegedly responsible for grabbing his poster.

He is then led away from the group of pro-Palestine activists by another officer.

Scotland Yard said it was looking into reports of the confrontation.

Heckled by pro-Palestine activists

A woman understood to have lost a teenage relative when Hamas launched its attacks on Israel on Oct 7 said she was heckled by pro-Palestine activists outside a candidate meeting being held by her local Labour party.

Footage showed Heidi Bachran being baracked, with protesters shouting “Shame on you” and “You’ve got blood on your hands” at her outside the meeting in Brighton.

Ms Bachran, who is also thought to have had another relative taken hostage on Oct 7 attacks, wrote on X: “I just tried to attend my local Labour campaign to see what the MP candidate was about. The pro-Pals blocked me, yelled my name, shouted “shame on you” and “you’ve got blood on your hands”. I didn’t go in. They are schoolground bullies disrupting democracy. Shame on them.”

The activists said they were protesting against Labour’s policy on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Pro-Palestine activists in Birmingham forced a Barclays Bank branch to temporarily shut its door after staging a “die-in” on the premises on Saturday morning.