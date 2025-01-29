Frida Redknapp's son Raphael is the image of dad Jamie in incredible video

Frida Redknapp and her husband Jamie escaped the January blues and shared the incredible details of their glorious holiday in the Maldives with their three-year-old son, Raphael, on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the model shared a fabulous video of her husband and son enjoying the white sand beach and aquamarine blue waves. In the video, little Raphael looked so much like his former footballer dad.

Captioning the post, Frida penned: "Soneva Fushi, a magical place. We loved every second of it @soneva."

In the video, Raphael was filmed swimming on a hammock on the beach as well as flying down a water slide in his dad's arms. Another moment saw the toddler adorably kiss his mum, Frida, whilst they sat on the beach.

Frida looked flawless as she soaked up the sunshine in a blue bikini (Instagram)

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section with messages for the family.

You may also like

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ah, well deserved, lovely family! Xx," one follower replied. A second added: "We love this!! Fabulous reel." Meanwhile, a third replied, writing: "Wow, lucky you guys! X."

Frida was every inch the beach bombshell as she frolicked on the sand in a vibrant blue bikini. The doting mum also donned an elegant khaki-green maxi dress.

Frida looked sensational in a khaki maxi dress (Instagram)

When the family isn't jetting off on gorgeous holidays, they are at home in their sprawling Surrey residence, where Frida loves cooking up nutritious recipes in their glamorous charcoal-hued kitchen.

Frida and Jamie married in October 2021, tying the knot at Chelsea Registry Office in an intimate ceremony, with a reception at Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair for dinner. Jamie's dad, Harry Redknapp, and his wife, Sandra, were two of just 30 guests who witnessed the intimate ceremony, including Jamie's friends Frank and Christine Lampard.

The couple share a total of five children and stepchildren in their blended family. Jamie shares two sons, Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp. Meanwhile, Frida shares Michael, 17, Amanda, and two younger sons with her ex, American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.