Friday briefing: Will facial recognition turn the UK public into a ‘permanent police line-up’?

Since the start of the tech boom, questions around privacy rights have become an increasingly pressing issue. In the decades since, a series of revelations has shown how large companies and governments are using rapidly advancing technology to surveil the public.

Britain has been labeled an “omni-surveillance” society, where the police have “extraordinary” access to images of millions of people. The government is seeking to expand this access by quietly legislating to allow the police and the National Crime Agency to run facial recognition searches on a database containing images of millions of driving licence holders. A single clause, buried in the criminal justice bill, would give the police powers to put 50 million people in a “permanent police lineup”, according to privacy campaigners. There has been no public debate, consultation or announcement, giving experts the sense that the government is trying to push this bill through as discreetly as possible, despite privacy and ethics concerns.

The only independent surveillance watchdog was scrapped earlier this year, meaning that there are effectively no checks. The former biometrics and surveillance camera commissioner, Fraser Sampson, told Daniel Boffey, the Guardian’s chief reporter, that the sector is unregulated. It is “effectively the wild west”.

I spoke with Daniel, who broke this story, about the details of the new clause and the impact it could have on the public. That’s right after the headlines.

Five big stories

Israel-Gaza war | The US has declared it is ready to support a UN security council resolution intended to boost the flow of humanitarian supplies into Gaza after a week of negotiations and substantial amendments, including the removal of a call for an “urgent suspension of hostilities”. A vote on the resolution was postponed for a fourth day in a row until Friday. Czech Republic | A student at Prague’s Charles University shot and killed 14 people and injured 25 others, before being found dead, in what is believed to be the worst mass shooting in the Czech Republic’s modern history. The city’s police chief said that the shooting had been “a premeditated violent attack”, apparently inspired by similar massacres abroad. Food poverty | More than 800,000 patients were admitted to hospital with malnutrition and nutritional deficiencies last year, a threefold increase on 10 years ago, according to NHS figures that have prompted warnings about the devastating health impact of food insecurity. UK news | Rising numbers of women are experiencing domestic abuse at Christmas, with calls to helplines still higher than pre-pandemic levels due to the cost of living crisis. Refuge’s Sarah Berry-Valentine said that demand for the charities helpline increased by 61% between 2020 and 2021, adding that recent data indicates that “demand has remained alarmingly high”. Immigration | The Home Office has made a U-turn on its much-criticised plan to imminently raise the minimum salary requirement for British nationals bringing foreign family members to the UK, saying the threshold will first be raised to £29,000 instead of £38,700.

Story continues

In depth: ‘Police believe facial recognition is a very useful piece of kit’

Currently, the legislation limits police access to driving licence records, and they must show they have good cause to search the database, usually relating to road traffic offences. The new clause gives the police full access to driving records for all law enforcement purposes. This means that, in theory, if the police have a picture of a person committing or witnessing a crime, or even just attending a protest, “they can run the facial recognition search across all the records to find out your identity from your social media picture or CCTV footage”, Daniel says.

***

The technology | How does it work?

Facial recognition technology uses biometric measurements of a person’s face and works even if the face is partially covered. The measurements are then used to match a face that is already in the system – say, a photo from a passport or a driving licence. A significant problem arises when the image in the database and the one from social media or CCTV are similar, but not an exact match. When the threshold for matches is lowered, the technology has been known to falsely identify Black and Asian faces.

Facial recognition systems used to identify potential shoplifters have been shown to misidentify people – particularly women and Black, Latino or Asian people – on “numerous” occasions.

While there are guidelines on what thresholds for matches the police should use in order to minimise the chance of racial bias influencing the results, “the guidelines are drawn up by the police, which seems a bit like marking your own homework”, Daniel adds.

***

The purpose | A useful, time-saving bit of kit

The government has been building a giant database that integrates data from the Passport Office, the Police National Database and the EU settled status database to find facial matches with one click of a button. Current law does not allow driving records to be included – the new clause is an attempt to add 50 million photos from driving licences.

“The reason they want to do it is because the police believe that facial recognition is a very useful piece of kit,” Daniel says. It is a way to cut down the hours that would have been taken up going through paperwork or manually searching databases. But it is not foolproof.

***

The consequences | ‘Permanent police lineup’

Privacy campaigners and civil liberties groups have criticised the use of this software by law enforcement, saying that it infringes on basic rights of privacy, freedom of expression, non-discrimination and freedom of assembly and association.

Another significant problem is the lack of recourse: once a person is picked up by the system it is extremely difficult to make a challenge. “If a police officer says that you have veered from a designated route during a protest and that constitutes a crime, and the camera supports them, then they can hand over a large fine and a criminal record,” Daniel says.

“Once the computer says you’ve done it there’s not much you can do.”

It’s quite similar to speeding tickets, Daniel says. “If you get done by a speeding camera, very few people actually challenge it.”

The widening use of this technology also threatens the principle of policing by consent. No one has agreed to have their photograph put in a big digital pool and “to effectively become a member of a permanent police lineup”, Daniel says. Not only are the police using facial recognition technology to solve crimes, they are also using it to prevent crime. During King Charles’s coronation, where the Metropolitan police was accused of staging the largest live facial recognition policing event in the UK’s history took place, a man was searched and arrested “on suspicion of carrying eggs”. It sounds a hilarious charge, but experts are concerned about the implications of using the technology in this way.

We are living in an “omni-surveillance” society, Daniel says, where everyone is constantly watched, particularly in London. The consequences of a lack of oversight of this rapidly accelerating sector is already showing signs but the true extent of the impact will become more evident in the coming years.

Sport

Football | A committed performance against Brighton wasn’t enough for Crystal Palace to secure victory, after a late goal from Danny Welbeck left the match tied at 1-1. Meanwhile, Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is recovering at home having been discharged from hospital on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest in a match against Bournemouth.

Cricket | Australian batter Usman Khawaja has been charged by the ICC for wearing a black armband in the first Test against Pakistan in support of people in Gaza. ICC regulations bar cricketers from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes during international matches, although Khawaja has argued his is a “humanitarian appeal”.

Ice hockey | Former NHL star Jaromír Jágr has made his season debut at age 51 for his home town Kladno Knights in the Czech league. Jagr began his 36th professional season with an assist to help Kladno come back from 3-0 down at league leader Pardubice.

The front pages

The Guardian leads with “Revealed: huge rise in hospital admissions with malnutrition”. The Times carries a call from ambulance chiefs, to cut down on queues in A&E with “‘Treat patients in corridors’”. After Esther Rantzen called for a national debate on assisted dying, the Mail asks “Is the tide turning?”.

The i says “Christmas travel chaos as storm and strike hit rail, roads, air and sea”. The Financial Times leads with comments from the chancellor, under the headline “Hunt envisages lift in economic mood next year with change of BoE rate cuts”.

The Telegraph reports “Royal family persuaded Queen to end her days at Balmoral”. Finally, the Sun has more on missing teen Alex Batty with “Alex: Why I had to come home”.

Cartoon of the day | Ben Jennings

The Upside

A bit of good news to remind you that the world’s not all bad

After becoming the first deaf contestant on Love Island, the model Tasha Ghouri urged others to learn sign language, saying people often felt uncomfortable trying to talk to those who are deaf or hearing impaired “because they don’t know how to communicate”.

For a generation of young people in England, that could be about to change, as the government today introduces the first ever GCSE in British Sign Language (BSL) in an attempt to boost inclusivity in schools and give would-be signers life skills.

Susan Daniels, chief executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “A GCSE in BSL will break down barriers and celebrate the rich culture and history of British Sign Language.”

Sign up here for a weekly roundup of The Upside, sent to you every Sunday

