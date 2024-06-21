Friday evening news briefing: Labour ‘drawing up plans for £10bn extra wealth taxes’

Good evening. Josh here to bring you the latest news from the general election campaign and more.

Labour is drawing up plans for wealth tax rises worth up to £10 billion, according to reports. Meanwhile in Plymouth, Johnny Mercer has accused his Labour rival of being a “Walter Mitty” in a row over his military service.

In Tenerife, the search for a missing British teenager has entered its fifth day.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here.

Labour ‘drawing up plans for £10bn extra wealth taxes’

The Guardian reported that proposals are circulating within the party to increase capital gains tax and reform inheritance tax to make it more difficult to pass on farmland tax free. The measures taken together could raise up to £10 billion – follow the latest here.

Johnny Mercer accuses Labour rival of being ‘a real life Walter Mitty’ in row over military service

Fred Thomas (right), Labour candidate for Plymouth Moor View, at a D-Day memorial

The minister for veterans affairs said Fred Thomas, who will stand against him to be the MP for Plymouth Moor View on July 4, “could not stand up” claims about his time in combat. But Mr Thomas on Friday insisted he was “unable to discuss” much of his service – read the full story here.

Readers’ view: Who will win the general election?

“Keir Starmer is almost certain to be PM, which will be a disaster for the country and hard-working, aspirational people. Nigel Farage will never be a leader of our country but could well better challenge those who do.



“Tory chiefs wanting a lying, chaotic buffoon who achieved nothing back as leader is just one of the problems with their party. Fourteen years in power has seen a continuation of the decline of this country, started by Tony Blair in 1997 and continuing to this day under their watch.”



– P Paiolo

Hunt for missing British teen in Tenerife enters fifth day amid conspiracy theories

Jay Slater (right) with his mother Debbie Duncan

The hunt for Jay Slater has entered its fifth day as more than half a million people joined a group that has begun posting bizarre theories online about his disappearance. Slater, 19, had attended a music festival on the Spanish island but vanished on Monday morning – learn more about his disappearance here.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

BBC | The new director of BBC Sport has pledged to leave his personal views “at the door” after he was criticised for dismissing concerns about trans sportswomen.

World: The truth about Russia’s turtle tanks

The turtle tanks have emerged as test beds for new tactics and technology for Russia - CHP

In April, a strange new vehicle rolled onto the battlefield in eastern Ukraine. It was a Russian tank but not the kind we’re used to...

Comment and analysis

Interview

Olena Zelenska: War has pushed me close to psychological burnout

Olena Zelenska sat down for an interview with The Telegraph at the Office of the President in Kyiv

Ukraine’s first lady tells The Telegraph how she copes amid the war, its impact on family life and where she finds inspiration.

Editor’s choice

Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines