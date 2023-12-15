Friday evening news briefing: Slaying dragons is a worthwhile price to pay, says Prince Harry
Good evening. The Duke of Sussex has said his £140,600 damages award after bringing a phone hacking claim against Mirror Group Newspapers at the High Court was a “great day for truth as well as accountability”.
Elsewhere, Piers Morgan has claimed Prince Harry’s “real mission” is “to destroy the British monarchy” as he responded to the ruling.
Prince Harry: Slaying dragons is a worthwhile price to pay
He sued Mirror Group Newspapers for damages, claiming journalists at its titles - the Daily and Sunday Mirror and Sunday People - were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities. You can read more about the ruling here.
Prince Harry ‘on mission to destroy monarchy’, says Morgan
Piers Morgan has claimed Prince Harry’s “real mission” is “to destroy the British monarchy” as he responded to a High Court ruling that found the Duke was a victim of phone hacking.
Morgan issued a blistering statement outside his London address in which he insisted he never hacked a phone or instructed anyone else to intercept voicemail messages. He also accused the Duke of not knowing the truth if it slapped him across his “California-tanned face”. You can read his full statement here.
Body found in search for missing Gaynor Lord
Police in Norwich have said there is “no evidence of third-party involvement” after a body was found in the search for Gaynor Lord. Dave Buckley, a chief superintendent with Norfolk Constabulary, said the body had not yet been formally identified, and Ms Lord’s disappearance was still being treated as a missing person inquiry. He said his “thoughts are with Gaynor’s family at this distressing time”.
Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines
In this episode of Battle Lines, Middle East Correspondent Nataliya Vasilyeva joins us from Bethlehem in the West Bank to bring us up to date with the news from the Israeli assault on the Gaza strip, and Senior Foreign Correspondent Sophia Yan talks us through her analysis of Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and asks how the war has impacted his chances of political survival.
Comment and analysis
World news: Rockets fired on Jerusalem in rare attack
Hamas has fired rockets on Jerusalem from Gaza for the first time in two months. Air raid sirens blared shortly after 3pm as Israel’s Iron Dome anti-air defence system intercepted three missiles.
Feature of the day
‘We spit in your beer’ – inside Europe’s grassroots fight against overtourism
Europeans are taking matters into their own hands with bogus posters, hostile graffiti and misleading signposts.
Business news: NatWest debanking findings ‘a work of fiction’, says Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage has described the latest findings of a review into Coutts’ decision to close his bank accounts as “a work of fiction” after it found no evidence of widespread political discrimination. Coutts, which is owned by NatWest, said the second phase of the independent review by law firm Travers Smith looking at customer account closures over the past two years found none were closed owing to the political views or party-political affiliations of the customers.
Live business news: Talk of interest rate cuts ‘premature’, says US Fed deputy
Editor’s choice
Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines
Three things for you
