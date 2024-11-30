Friday evening snow updates for Northeast Ohio
News 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson gives an update on the weather forecasts for Friday going into Saturday.
Lake effect snow squalls are expected to impact parts of Ontario throughout the weekend with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 in per hour, according to Environment Canada.
Some regions in Ontario can be looking at snowfall totals as high as 100 cm before the weekend is over. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
The snowbelt regions could be picking up 50-100 cm of snow by Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Snow squall watches and warnings issued for areas on the lee of the Great Lakes across Ontario. A multi-day event that could bring 30-50 cm creating treacherous travel. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The first major snow squall event of the season is shaping up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
VANCOUVER — A winter storm is moving over British Columbia's coast, bringing strong winds, heavy snow and freezing rain as snowfall warnings continue for much of the province's Interior.
An active and cold pattern has settled in from coast-to-coast across Canada. Many Canadians will see big snow events through these final days of November, ending the month with a bang
A factory in Wisconsin unintentionally created its own weather on Thursday
How much snow falls on all of Canada? Get ready. These numbers are about to become astronomical.
Winter is on its way as temperatures continue to drop, especially in the Yukon is officially the first to hit -40°C this season
November goes out with snow and cold across three regions of the country. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small breaks down where severe weather could impact travel Friday
Emergency warming centres across Saskatchewan are bracing for the extreme cold, with frigid temperatures and wind chill making it feel like –40 C in parts of the province overnight Thursday.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued extreme cold warnings Thursday for a swath of Saskatchewan that includes the Battlefords in the west, Saskatoon and extends east to the Manitoba border, including Yorkton.In Saskatoon, the temperature with the wind chill could feel like –40 C overnight, the weather
A low-pressure system tracking through the U.S. Northeast will move into Atlantic Canada soon, bringing impactful snow to some cities.
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season comes to a close Saturday, bringing to an end a season that saw 11 hurricanes compared to the average seven, and death and destruction hundreds of miles from where storms came ashore on the U.S. Gulf Coast.