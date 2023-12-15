Friday Evening Weather
16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the latest most accurate weather forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi
16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the latest most accurate weather forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi
The Russian capital has been buried by unprecedented snowfall, causing chaos on roads and closing schools.
December's weather has been anything but ordinary for a good portion of Canada, and the pattern is looking to stay that way for the near future
Abnormally high pressure developing through early next week, but what does that mean for weather in Eastern Canada?
Researchers had long suspected a fault was present in the area, but it was obscured by tree cover.
More reflective weather for this time of the year returns to Alberta Thursday, with colder temperatures arriving alongside snow –– up to 10 cm possible for some areas
EL BOSQUE, Mexico (AP) — People moved to El Bosque in the 1980s to fish. Setting out into the Gulf of Mexico in threes and fours, fishermen returned with buckets of tarpon and long, streaked snook. There was more than enough to feed them, and build a community — three schools, a small church and a basketball court on the sand. Then climate change set the sea against the town. Flooding driven by some of the world’s fastest sea-level rise and by increasingly brutal winter storms has all but destro
This is South Carolina’s 25th confirmed earthquake in 2023, a year after 76 were recorded in the Palmetto State.
A subway crash in China has left 102 commuters with broken bones after freezing temperatures affected braking systems, according to local reports.
Radio disruption occurred across North and South America.
On Thursday, northern Texas and New Mexico will experience a chillier, snowier December day than most of Canada.
Snow spreading across parts of Alberta today, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
(Bloomberg) -- El Niño is threatening to become one of the most intense events of its type in history as the weather pattern approaches its peak strength in the coming weeks.Most Read from BloombergRange Rovers Become Thief-Magnets, Causing Prices to TumbleWall Street Traders Go All-In on Great Monetary Pivot of 2024US Approves New Kind of Nuclear Reactor for First Time in 50 YearsOwner of the Philippines’ Largest Malls Says China Feud May Hurt BusinessesCitigroup Offers Partial Early Bonuses to
New Mexico Winter Storm snow totals
BEIJING (AP) — Two subway trains collided in heavy snow in Beijing, sending 515 people to the hospital, including 102 with broken bones, authorities said Friday. The accident occurred Thursday evening in Beijing’s mountainous west on an above-ground portion of the sprawling subway system’s Changping line. Slippery tracks prompted automatic braking on the leading train. A train following from behind was on a descending section and went into a skid and was unable to brake in time, the city transpo
STORY: Freezing weather gripped large swathes of China on Thursday (December 14), forcing closures on parts of the highways linking Beijing to other major hubs.Snow has been building since Monday (December 11) in the capital of nearly 22 million.Forecasters warned temperatures in northern regions could approach historical lows for this time of the year or even surpass records.The cold snap is moving from several northern provinces hit by blizzards to central and southern areas and pushing deep into the lower reaches of the Yangtze River delta.Forecasters said sharp falls in temperature are expected over the next two days, particularly in the south where cities like Shanghai had experienced balmy temperatures of 68F earlier in the week. China has grappled with weather extremes this year, from ultra-low temperatures in January to record rainfall and a blistering hot summer, in wild swings that scientists blame on climate change.This week, nearly 200 nations agreed at the COP28 climate summit to start reducing consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change.Assistant professor of environmental studies at New York University Shanghai, Li Yifei says China is not an outlier in experiencing a range of severe weather conditions, be it heatwaves and droughts or extreme cold snaps.“Extremity will become the new norm. So much so that even the word 'extremity' or 'extreme weather' I think is almost becoming a misnomer, because they're not so extreme. They're extreme in terms of the intensity of experience, but they're not so extreme in terms of the frequency at which they happen.”The scale of China's ongoing construction was among the major contributors the country's carbon emissions, he added, saying that that alongside the U.S., China has unique responsibilities to work on reducing them."People need to be prepared individually because the chances of individuals being able to count on a government to provide for resources is, is becoming lower and lower. So it almost is becoming an individual responsibility problem for survival’s sake.”
Cold weather gripped large swathes of China on Thursday, forcing some highway closures around its capital as the unusually icy conditions disrupted road, rail and aviation networks. The cold snap is moving from several northern provinces hit by blizzards to central and southern areas, such as the province of Guizhou, and pushing deep into the lower reaches of the Yangtze River delta. Sections of highways under the Beijing traffic authority's purview, including to Daxing Airport, an outer ring road linked to neighbouring Hebei as well as parts of expressways to Shanghai and Guangdong province in the south, have been temporarily shut due to snow.
The National Weather Service is warning of powerful gusts and shoreline flooding on the Mississippi Coast. Here’s what to know.
(Bloomberg) -- A powerful storm will ride up the East Coast this weekend bringing drenching rain, dampening any hopes for snow ahead of the holiday season.Most Read from BloombergRange Rovers Become Thief-Magnets, Causing Prices to TumbleWall Street Traders Go All-In on Great Monetary Pivot of 2024US Approves New Kind of Nuclear Reactor for First Time in 50 YearsOwner of the Philippines’ Largest Malls Says China Feud May Hurt BusinessesElon Musk Is Planning a New University in AustinThe system w
You don't need a telescope to catch what has been dubbed one of the year's most reliable meteor showers.
It has been a cold and dark few days for some New Brunswick residents. Four days after a massive wind and rain storm Monday knocked out power for about 50,000 N.B. Power customers, some outages still remain. Terry McPhee, who lives in Nerepis, northwest of Saint John, lost his power around 8 a.m. Monday, and it stayed out for 52 hours, before being restored Wednesday afternoon."No shower. No washroom facilities," he said, recalling the last few days. N.B. Power said 99 per cent of customers have