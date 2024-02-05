Friday, February 2nd: The Housing Crisis for the Developmentally Disabled PART II
How One Sky Services is creating supportive homes for our most vulnerable
How One Sky Services is creating supportive homes for our most vulnerable
Connie Sinclair, a former newsreader at CBC Radio in Toronto who had a long career in broadcasting, has died, her family says."We are profoundly sad to announce the death of mother, grandmother, partner, animal lover, educator and broadcaster Connie Sinclair," her partner, Mark Wigmore, wrote in post on Facebook."Connie had great loves in her life. Family first and foremost. Nothing was more important to Connie than her kids, grandkids, her partner, and her dearest friends," he continued.In earl
DENVER (AP) — In the summer of 2020, Gerard Magliocca, like many during the coronavirus pandemic, found himself stuck inside with time on his hands. A law professor at Indiana University, Magliocca figured he would research the history of two long-neglected sentences in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. Dating to the period just after the Civil War, they prohibit those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office. On Jan. 6, 2021, after then-President Donald Trump's supporters
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary had some tough words for some people who waste their money in "stupid ways." 6 Frugal Habits You'll Actually Enjoy: Have Fun and Save MoneyMore: How To Get Cash Back...
Music star was led out of the ceremony in handcuffs after sweeping rap categories
Canadian icon Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys, presenting the Grammy Award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift.
You should only reheat rice ONCE, according to Dr. DeDecker.
The chart-topping star took us back to her Bangerz era as she struck a pose on the red carpet.
Look what we made her do.
An older clip of actor Ayo Edebiri has surfaced saying Jennifer Lopez's career is a scam.
Ukrainian FPV drones filmed drones destroying Russian tanks and armored vehicles, and Russian military bloggers and pro-Putin channels are frustrated.
Jay-Z took the stage with daughter Blue Ivy to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and suggested some improvements to the Recording Academy.
A former Trump administration official who was shot in a deadly string of carjackings in Washington, DC, earlier last week died Saturday, the DC Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
“This is a real problem,” said Neal Katyal. Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said he was “in violent agreement” with the fear.
While 25-year-old Paris Jackson enlisted a makeup team to expertly camouflage her body art on Sunday, Doja Cat ran face-first into the world of temporary tattoos.
The California governor rips the right over their latest obsession.
Republican presidential front-runner pledges announcement on prospective VP ‘in a little while’
With six nominations, Taylor Swift dressed to have a big night at the 2024 Grammys.
DARTMOUTH, N.S. — Nova Scotians already buried under as much as 80 centimetres of snow hunkered down and braced for even more on Sunday as a powerful storm hovering over the province was poised to linger well into a third day. The heavy, continuous snowfall prompted the Cape Breton Municipality to declare a local state of emergency. Mayor Amanda McDougall shared the development in a video posted to her Facebook page, saying the step was necessary in light of the ongoing storm. "The reason that c
Host Ayo Edebiri also hit the GOP presidential candidate with a question about the Civil War in the "Saturday Night Live" cold open.
The "Peaches" singer was the celebrity captain of Team Matthews, which emerged victorious after taking on Will Arnett's Team McDavid on Saturday