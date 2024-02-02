Friday horse racing tips: The Craftymaster has not peaked yet as Vitalline could surprise at Lingfield

(Getty Images)

The Evening Standard's new horse racing tipster had a promising debut last week with three winners over two days.

Here, Paul O'Brien puts forward the best runners and riders for Friday's racing action at Lingfield.

Rascal Recknell (2.17pm, Lingfield) @ 8/11

Came second at Kempton last time out but was only beaten by a neck by another promising colt Lessay, after trying to win off the front.

This three-year-old is half-brother to King Of Steel, the King Edward VII Stakes winner at Royal Ascot last year. He came third at Sandown on his debut in August in 2023 and was subsequently sold for 215,000 guineas (slightly over £225,000).

The pedigree and ability of Rascal Recknell should see it come out on top against Influence who has come second in all three of its prior maiden races

The Craftymaster (3.17pm, Lingfield) @ 5/4

The Craftymaster has come alive since being put over longer distances and has won his last three races at Wolverhampton, each time finding more when required. The four-year-old gelding has received another small increase in the handicap rating after its last win on January 20 but that is unlikely to prevent it from winning again, this horse hasn't peaked yet.

Rolypolymoly and Easy Equation will offer some competition, both were runners-up last time but are unlikely to be a match for The Craftymaster.

Vitalline (3.47pm, Lingfield) @ 13/2 E/W

This six-year-old gelding is racing off a career-low handicap rating after three thirds and a second in its last four races. At Southwell on January 18, over 7f 14y he did too much off the front but was only a length and a half behind the winner, Bobby Joe Leg, who has won again since.

Today's race at 6f 1y could open up options for Vitalline and being let go at the start of this shorter trip could put the other riders in serious trouble. But whether they go for a late surge or right from the start, this horse is likely to be battling it out for the win at the finish line.

Sir Rodneyredblood (4.20pm, Lingfield) @ 11/2 E/W

This seven-year-old gelding has been a threat off this low handicap mark for three years and won in a dead-heat at Chelmsford on December 21, 2023, the other winner Daytona Lady has won since. He needs to forget his last race at Kempton on January 10 where he had a terrible start, couldn't find a gap in the home straight and ended up seventh.

Will still need some things to go his way but he's a consistent performer and should be in the running with jockey Marco Ghiani who rode him to joint first place at Cheltenham on December 21.