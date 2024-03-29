Friday, March 29 afternoon weather forecast
Friday, March 29 afternoon weather forecast
Friday, March 29 afternoon weather forecast
All eyes are on the April 8 solar eclipse, but a slew of changeable weather lies in wait for the rest of the month across Canada
A sizable portion of Eastern Canada will be hit with impactful weather in the days ahead, with freezing rain and a prolonged stretch of heavy rainfall for different areas –– elevating the risk of power outages and flooding.
Russia has admitted recently that secondary sanctions from the West are choking its energy exports.
No one would argue that the climate in North Texas is ideal for growing lettuce, a crop that thrives when there’s a chill in the air. But the region’s broiling summers are of no concern to Eddy Badrina, chief executive of Eden Green Technology, a vertical, hydroponic greenhouse company just outside Dallas. The company, which sells its leafy greens to Walmart, controls every aspect of a plant’s life. At its 82,500-square-foot facility, cool air is pumped in to create the ideal microclimate around
“Peggy and Molly” were a match made for the internet. But wildlife officials have now separated the dog and the bird, because they say wild animals shouldn’t be pets.
Scientists fixed tags equipped with cameras onto tiger sharks so that they could view the ocean floor from a new perspective. What they saw was astounding.
Endangered smalltooth sawfish, marine creatures virtually unchanged for millions of years, are exhibiting erratic spinning behavior and dying in unusual numbers in Florida waters. Federal and state wildlife agencies are beginning an effort to rescue and rehabilitate sawfish to find out why. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced what it calls an “emergency response” focused on the Florida Keys starting next week.
Hybrids offer some of the best fuel economy you can get in a vehicle. This means more savings for you. Even if the initial sticker price is higher than what you'd find with a gas-powered car, the fuel...
Warnings have been issued about fake eclipse glasses, traffic danger and possible air travel headaches. Here's what to know.
It does not rain all weekend, but there will be periods of wet weather.
DELTA, B.C. — British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in the city of Delta to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate. Environment Minister George Heyman and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming say they issued the approval after "carefully considering" the assessment of the project. The Environment Ministry says in a news release that the jetty will serve ships exporting B.C. liquefied natural gas and other vess
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s cabinet approved a phased end to the captive breeding of lions and rhinos as the country seeks to end practices that have sullied its reputation as a custodian of some of the world’s biggest wildlife populations.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Preferred Inflation Metric Cools While Spending ReboundsTesla’s $25,000 Car Means Tossing Out the 100-Year-Old Assembly LineApple Plans New iPad Pro for May as Production Ramps Up OverseasBankman-Fried Is Sentenced to 25 Years i
The total solar eclipse is on April 8th, and millions of people from Texas to Maine preparing for the once-in-a-lifetime event will want to ensure they enjoy it safely.
The artistic husband-and-wife duo behind Calilo, the only five-star hotel on Ios, bring us inside their eclectic hilltop home on the pristine Greek island.
Bizarre actions, including spinning around upside-down and then dying, have been observed in dozens of fish species in the Florida Keys. Wildlife officials have logged nearly 200 incidents – with over 30 species acting this way – mostly in the lower Keys but as far north as Miami. CNN’s Bill Weir meets with the scientists scrambling to figure out the cause.
New research suggests these two types of killer whales found off the Pacific coast could actually be different species.
Downpours and gusty winds will sweep the East Coast into the start of the weekend, bringing a risk for localized flooding and scattered power outages
STORY: Janet Gyamfi's farm was once covered with nearly 6,000 cocoa trees.Today less than a dozen remain, replaced by cyanide-tainted pools of waste water.Across Ghana cocoa plantations are ceding ground to illegal gold miners, known locally as galamsey.That's one factor that contributing to catastrophic harvests this year driving up the price of chocolate worldwide.But for Gyamfi, who has four children to support, there is a more immediate, painful impact."We were all surviving on this as livelihood. It's not as if there's another livelihood anywhere that I can rely on, no. I've no source of income anywhere."Ghana's cocoa marketing board Cocobod has said it has no up-to-date data on the scale of destruction wrought by galamsey.But its communications director Fiifi Boafo said the impact from the number of farms being destroyed was "enormous"."It's a combination of factors but, certainly, if you have all these farms being lost, productivity being lost as a result of illegal mining, then its impact on the industry is one we are really struggling to deal with."Ghana and neighboring Ivory Coast are the undisputed powerhouses of cocoa - accounting for over 60% of global supply. So when their harvests suffer, prices rise.Easter shoppers in the U.S. are finding chocolate on store shelves is over 10% more expensive than a year ago, according to data from research firm NielsenIQ.Chocolate makers tends to hedge cocoa purchases months in advance.That means, analysts says, the true impact will only really hit consumers later this year.Farmers, experts and industry insiders also blame the impact of climate change and sector mismanagement.And there's what many consider an existential threat: swollen shoot.It's a virus that at first reduces yields, before ultimately killing trees.If infected, plantations have to be ripped out and the soil treated before cocoa can be replanted. Cocobod estimates about 1.5 million acres of plantations are now infected with swollen shoot.That compares with around 3.4 million acres of land under cocoa cultivation, a figure Cocobod said includes infected trees that are still producing cocoa.Experts say poor harvests in Ghana and Ivory Coast could spell the beginning of the end for West Africa's cocoa supremacy.Ecuador is forecast to overtake Ghana as the world's number 2 producer by 2027. Brazil and Peru could also step up.Meanwhile its communities like Gyamfi's that suffer.She says she had resisted the illegal miners' threatening demands to sell them her plantation. Then one day she said she arrived to find her land cordoned off, armed guards blocking her path and bulldozers tearing out her trees.Like others, she has been caught in Ghana's perfect storm of disease and destruction, and had few options but to watch her livelihood be snatched away.
The largest crane on the US eastern seaboard has been drafted in to help clear the wreckage of Baltimore's collapsed highway bridge. The crane sits on a barge and can lift up to 1,000 tons, Maryland governor Wes Moore said on Friday. It is one of at least two large cranes that will help clear the metal and concrete remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the cargo ship Dali that hit it earlier this week.
The bird - known by millions online as "Molly" - was removed from its carers by wildlife officials.