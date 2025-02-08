Friday marked the first day all federal workers, like Donald Malcolm Smith, had to go back to the office. WMAR-2 News caught up with Smith outside of Penn Station after he came back from working in Washington, D.C. "An hour and fifteen minutes," he said explaining how long it takes him to get to work, "I come to Penn Station and I go right to Union Station and take the metro to my office. It's not bad at all." But that's a trip he'll have to make more often following President Donald's executive order sending federal workers back to the office full-time. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/friday-marked-the-first-day-all-federal-workers-had-to-go-back-to-the-office