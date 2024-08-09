Friday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
In a revised forecast issued Thursday, the federal government still calls for an "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season.
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
Prepare for slowdowns and localized flooding through Friday morning
A fire in the North Okanagan, the latest B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) designated wildfire of note, forced dozens to evacuate their homes Tuesday afternoon.The Hullcar Mountain wildfire near Vernon doubled from 3.3 square kilometres on Tuesday afternoon to 6.7 square kilometres on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday evening, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an evacuation order for 17 properties on the east side of Salmon River Road and the west side of Deep Creek Road.Local traffic
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Plans to help migrating salmon make it up British Columbia's Chilcotin River to spawning grounds are in the works after a massive landslide breach created barrier challenges, but officials will wait to see if the water carves a new route for the fish, says Nathan Cullen, the provincial water, land and resource stewardship minister.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Friday marked the start of the annual Florida Python Challenge, where hunters head into the Everglades to track down invasive Burmese pythons in hopes of grabbing a share of $30,000 in prizes.
Debby will track along the St. Lawrence, bringing heavy rain to northern New Brunswick while the south avoids the worst. Wind gusts pick up over the weekend
A new paper details two tests of a nuclear plant that can’t melt down. The durability is due to natural qualities, like insulated fuel and the density of heated gas.
A mountain lion cub is being cared for by the Oakland Zoo veterinary hospital team after being rescued from a residential area in El Dorado County, California.
Experts say airfares may go up in the immediate aftermath of a hailstorm that tore through Calgary on Monday evening, damaging planes at WestJet and Flair Airlines and upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.
The remnants from tropical storm Debby moves into parts of Ontario and Quebec as we head into Friday, with the potential for flooding. More details with The Weather Network meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Here’s how Tropical Storm Debby has been impacting downtown Myrtle Beach businesses and tourism.
California's largest wildfire so far this year continued to grow Thursday as it chewed through timber in very hot and dry weather. The Park Fire has scorched more than 660 square miles (1,709 square kilometers) since erupting July 24 near the Sacramento Valley city of Chico and burning northward up the western flank of the Sierra Nevada. Containment remained at 34%, Cal Fire said.
There is some hope for people out of their homes in Jasper. While the wildfire is still considered out of control, there was an important step Thursday towards the long process of bringing people back into the park. Jasmine King explains.
Some flooding is expected as the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby pass through the region Friday night. Meteorologist Ben Frechette has the latest forecast.
Flooding is now the main concern as Debby, now a depression, moves across the Carolinas and into New England. Tens of thousands also remain without power.
Four villages, some of them situated near an air force base, were being evacuated after a state of emergency was declared in the Lipetsk municipal district, Artamonov said on the Telegram messaging app. A fire had broken out at the air base outside Lipetsk city, the Interfax news agency reported, citing local emergency officials. Artamonov said the regional government has cancelled all entertainment events and would provide increased security for other events such as sports.