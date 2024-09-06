Friday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Super Typhoon Yagi will shake up the pattern over Canada by next week, bringing a stretch of midsummer like warmth to parts of the country
It’ll be an active, fall-like weekend across Ontario, but more summery conditions are on the horizon
Hints about the seasons to come can be spotted in this animal
A rapidly growing invasive plant that's prohibited in Ontario has been discovered for the first time in Canada in the Hillman Marsh Conservation Area in Leamington, Ont.Hydrilla can grow to 7.5 metres; clog water intake pipes and boat motors; and impede other recreational activities like swimming and paddling, according to a notice issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA).ERCA has closed the west cell of the marsh — including the trail and boardwalk — because the plant is easily
Why do some places in Canada see snow much earlier than others? Here are three reasons why
Heavy rain is on the way impacting your Friday with cool temperatures reaching the single digits this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
TORONTO — Anyone who finds injured wildlife should seek local support for the animal rather than attempting to deal with the situation themselves, the director of an animal rescue charity says after two men picked up a black bear cub in northern Ontario and took it on a 10-hour drive south in their vehicle.
The technology is described as a ‘breakthrough scalable renewable energy solution’ that could be coming to other European roofs soon.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two loggers have been killed by bow and arrow after allegedly encroaching the land of the uncontacted Mashco Piro Indigenous tribe deep in Peru's Amazon, according to a rights group.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A 13-foot (4-meter) Burmese python was confiscated from an upstate New York man who was keeping the still-growing snake in a small tank, authorities said.
Crews are working to clean up a milky white substance which was seen flowing down a section of Kitchener's Schneider Creek earlier this week.Geoff Martin was biking home with his son along Iron Horse trail Tuesday afternoon. When coming around a bend near Borden Street, he got his first full view of the creek. That's when he spotted the mysterious sediment flowing through the water."I asked my five year old if he wanted to retrace the substance and so we turned back around, followed it back up t
Steve Irwin died while filming an underwater documentary on Sept. 4, 2006
Since April, wolf attacks have terrorised villages near the Nepalese border, killing nine children.
Prices fell an average of 3.5 cents per litre of regular fuel across Canada over the past seven days.
Summer 2024 sweltered to Earth's hottest on record, making it even more likely that this year will end up as the warmest humanity has measured, European climate service Copernicus reported Friday.
A severe typhoon churning in the South China Sea was packing maximum sustained winds of 127 mph as of Wednesday, September 4, weather officials said.Typhoon Yagi affected the Philippines as a severe tropical storm, making landfall on September 2.Satellite footage from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the typhoon’s progression on September 4 through the South China Sea. As of Wednesday, the storm was carrying wind gusts of up to 155 mph, according to the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command.The storm was expected to “slowly” approach the China-Vietnam border over the following days, according to CIRA. Credit: CSU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA via Storyful
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are keeping an eye on four areas swirling in the Atlantic Basin, including a newly designated Invest 99L off the U.S. East Coast and Invest 90L off the Gulf Coast.
How did an otherwise healthy beluga whale called Hvaldemir – an alleged Russian spy whale who came in from the cold – die at the weekend?
The first weekend of September is giving Ontario a taste of fall, the Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
TORONTO — The Insurance Bureau of Canada says this summer saw a record number of insurance claims driven by four major weather events and natural disasters over the span of four weeks.