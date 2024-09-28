Friday Night Fever Vermont Week 5

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Forward Gets Brutal Injury News
This former Boston Bruins forward is going to miss a good amount of time.
- Yahoo Sports
Brandon Aubrey's shocking missed FG delivers bad beat to all those Cowboys bettors
Before Brandon Aubrey's final kick Thursday, he'd been almost automatic.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Star Dominating With New Team
This former Boston Bruins forward had a strong first game with his new team.
- Kansas City Star
Despite rash opinions, here’s what’s really going on with KC Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
“People are saying that he’s old or whatever, has distractions and all this,” Andy Reid said. “The defenses don’t think that.”
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Rex Ryan explains why he wasn’t hired as defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys
Ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan was on ESPN and said he would’ve become the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in the offseason if not for one issue.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL bold predictions: Which players, teams will surprise most in Week 4?
As the NFL is set to wrap up its first month of action, several teams are facing significant tests. Who will stand out the most in Week 4?
- USA TODAY Sports
2024 Presidents Cup: Friday's Round 2 results; Saturday's Round 3 tee times
After the Americans staked themselves a 5-0 lead after Round 1 of the Presidents Cup, the International team roared back Friday in Roun 2.
- The Canadian Press
Giants' Malik Nabers, Cowboys' Micah Parsons injured in Thursday night game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two of the NFL's young stars were injured Thursday night when Giants receiver Malik Nabers sustained a concussion and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons an ankle injury.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 4 sleepers headlined by the ever-underrated Geno Smith
Scott Pianowski identifies several sleepers for those fantasy football lineups in need of a sneaky play in Week 4.
- The Canadian Press
Florida man's lawsuit temporarily stops Ohtani's 50th HR ball from being sold
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man's lawsuit has temporarily stopped Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball from being sold at auction after saying it was stolen from him moments after he secured it.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: 6 players who will make or break your Week 4 lineups
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights several players who will make or break your lineups in Week 4.
- United Press International
Shakir, Reed among 5 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
Khalil Shakir and Jayden Reed are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the fantasy football campaign.
- USA TODAY
Tori Spelling's longtime manager wants '60 Minutes' investigation after 'DWTS' elimination
Tori Spelling made a shocking exit from "Dancing with the Stars" on Tuesday, so her manager jokingly asked for an investigation into the show's votes.
- Miami Herald
Dolphins’ McDaniel updates quarterback situation and injuries
Dolphins’ McDaniel updates the team’s quarterback situation and injuries heading into Titans game.
- United Press International
Moss, Harris among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football running backs
Zack Moss and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 4.
- Yahoo Sports
NFL injury tracker Week 4: George Kittle ready to return, A.J. Brown and Justin Herbert questionable, DeVonta Smith out
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
- CNN
New York Yankees fail to clinch AL East title but Aaron Judge makes history yet again
The New York Yankees failed to clinch the AL East for the 2nd night in a row on Wednesday, despite a historic 142nd RBI for Aaron Judge in a 9-7 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
- The Canadian Press
Ricciardo fired by Red Bull and will be immediately replaced by Lawson at sister-team RB
Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing on Thursday and will be replaced immediately by Liam Lawson.
- People
Caitlin Clark Reveals Her Offseason Plans After Indiana Fever Lose in First Round of WNBA Playoffs
The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year's season is over after her team lost to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Sept. 25
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
3 Takeaways From the Canadiens 2-1 Loss to Maple Leafs
The Montreal Canadiens dropped their first pre-season game, losing 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.