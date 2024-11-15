‘Friday Night Lights’ Reboot In The Works At Universal TV

Friday Night Lights could be the next series rebooted.

A new iteration of the football drama is in the works at Universal Television with Jason Katims, Pete Berg and Brian Grazer, Deadline has confirmed.

It’s believed to be a new story, still set in the world of high school football, with new characters rather than the previous cast, which featured the likes of Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Taylor Kitsch and Jesse Plemons.

The project is in the early stages but has been taken out to market.

A reboot of Friday Night Lights, either as a series or as a movie, has been long talked about since it ended after five seasons.

The series, which was based on a book by H.G. Bissinger and a 2004 film, was set in the fictional town of Dillon in rural West Texas. It followed a high school football team, coached by Chandler’s Eric Taylor. Britton played his wife.

The show also starred the likes of Minka Kelly, Adrianne Palicki, Jurnee Smollett, Michael B. Jordan and Matt Lauria. It was produced by Universal Television, Imagine Television and Film 44.

It was originally commissioned by NBC, premiering in 2006, and ran for two seasons on the network before the company struck a deal with DirecTV, after the 2007 writers strike, which co-produced three seasons that ran on The 101 Network before airing on NBC. Puck broke the news.

