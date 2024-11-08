Friday, Nov 8 update from the National Hurricane Center: Latest on Category 2 Hurricane Rafael

Article first published: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, 4 a.m. ET

Article last updated: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, 10 a.m. ET

On Friday at 10 am, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory stating that Rafael has lost strength and has downgraded from a Category 3 hurricane to a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 110 mph. Category 2 Hurricane Rafael is 230 miles north-northeast of Progreso Mexico and 535 miles east of Mouth of the Rio Grande, with maximum sustained wind of 110 mph. It’s moving at 9 mph to the west.

"... Rafael is likely to meander over the central Gulf of Mexico through early next week." according to forecasters. "Steady weakening is expected during the next few days."

YESTERDAY (Thursday):

Yesterday, Rafael became a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 110 mph after intensifying from a Category 2 hurricane.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

SURF: Swells generated by Rafael are expected to spread across most of the Gulf of Mexico during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Source: National Hurricane Center

