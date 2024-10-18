Friday, Oct 18: National Hurricane Center’s update on the Potential Tropical Cyclone

This graphic created by the National Weather Service/NCEP Weather Prediction Center (WPC) shows the projected path. NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

Article published: Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, 5 p.m. ET

On Friday at 5 pm, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory for the potential tropical cyclone. The potential tropical cyclone is 210 miles east of Belize City, with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. It’s moving at 7 mph to the west-northwest.

"Some slow strengthening is forecast, and it could become a tropical cyclone before making landfall tomorrow." forecasters noted.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- Belize City to Tulum

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 24 hours. Interests elsewhere in Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula should monitor the progress of this system.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: Widespread 4-8 inch rainfall amounts are expected across northern Belize, northern Guatemala, and southern Mexican states from Quintana Roo westward to Veracruz. Isolated areas of amounts exceeding 12 inches are also possible through late Tuesday.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area on Saturday.

SURF: Minor coastal flooding is possible in areas of onshore flow near and to the north of where the center moves inland.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the South Carolina Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.