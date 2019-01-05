Friday Ratings: Fox’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Wins Demos, ABC With New Season High

Bruce Haring

Tim Allen scored again on Friday night, as his Last Man Standing on Fox returned from winter break and scored a demo victory with a strong 1.0/5 in adults 18-49 and 5.68 million total audience. The totals held steady from the previous episode and served as a strong lead-in to sitcom The Cool Kids, which also came back steady with 0.8/4 and 4.30 million. Hell’s Kitchen was also held steady with a 0.7/3 and 2.50 million watching.

ABC hit a new season high on the night, with its 20/20 expanded telecast hitting its highest numbers since last January, scoring an 0.8/4 and 4.62 for its two-hours. In a solid return, Fresh Off the Boat delivered an 0.7/3 and 3.24 million, up two-tenths and tying its season high. Speechless was also up a tenth to an 0.5/2 and 2.52 million.

On CBSMacGyver returned solidly with its fifth straight 0.7/3 and total of 6.44 million. That set the table for Hawaii Five-O at 0.8/4 and 7.17 million, while Blue Bloods chimed in with an 0.8/4 and 8.51 million, the latter the highest total viewership of the night,

NBC’s The Blacklist followed its Thursday premiere with an 0.4/2 and 2.77 million in a Friday repeat, then scored an 0.6/3 and 3.91 million in its 9 PM slot.

The CW has its annual Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors at an 0.1/1 and 0.58 million, with lead-in Whose Line Is It Anyway? in re-runs and 0.2/1 and 0.95 million.

In the overall network race, CBS had an 0.8/4 and 7.37 million in viewers to win the night.

