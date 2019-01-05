Friday Ratings: Fox’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Wins Demos, ABC With New Season High

Tim Allen scored again on Friday night, as his Last Man Standing on Fox returned from winter break and scored a demo victory with a strong 1.0/5 in adults 18-49 and 5.68 million total audience. The totals held steady from the previous episode and served as a strong lead-in to sitcom The Cool Kids, which also came back steady with 0.8/4 and 4.30 million. Hell’s Kitchen was also held steady with a 0.7/3 and 2.50 million watching.

ABC hit a new season high on the night, with its 20/20 expanded telecast hitting its highest numbers since last January, scoring an 0.8/4 and 4.62 for its two-hours. In a solid return, Fresh Off the Boat delivered an 0.7/3 and 3.24 million, up two-tenths and tying its season high. Speechless was also up a tenth to an 0.5/2 and 2.52 million.

On CBS, MacGyver returned solidly with its fifth straight 0.7/3 and total of 6.44 million. That set the table for Hawaii Five-O at 0.8/4 and 7.17 million, while Blue Bloods chimed in with an 0.8/4 and 8.51 million, the latter the highest total viewership of the night,

NBC’s The Blacklist followed its Thursday premiere with an 0.4/2 and 2.77 million in a Friday repeat, then scored an 0.6/3 and 3.91 million in its 9 PM slot.

The CW has its annual Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors at an 0.1/1 and 0.58 million, with lead-in Whose Line Is It Anyway? in re-runs and 0.2/1 and 0.95 million.

In the overall network race, CBS had an 0.8/4 and 7.37 million in viewers to win the night.

Related stories

Deadline's Golden Globes Live Blog

NFL Playoffs Ratings: Viewership Skyrockets For ESPN, ABC, Fox Games

How To Watch The Golden Globes & Red Carpet Pre-Show