Friday snowstorm update: South-Central Pennsylvania
Here's the latest on today's snowstorm in South-Central Pa.
Here's the latest on today's snowstorm in South-Central Pa.
The former president goes off-track in a Fox News interview.
When I told my doctor about my stomach issues, she said it sounded like I had anxiety.
On Jan. 6, 2015, Taryn Joy Marchi stepped through a snowbank next to a newly plowed parking spot in downtown Nelson and into a classic Canadian conundrum.The ensuing drop injured Marchi's leg badly enough to warrant $1 million in alleged damages.The city claimed it had followed its snow removal policies, but could she sue them for a job poorly done?Nine years later, the result of that question — a legal battle which made it all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada — continues to reverberate th
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press. The specific cause of death was not disclosed, but Barber had been dealing with an ongoing illness. Canadian women's pole vaulter Alysha Newman shared several photos and a lengthy caption in an Instagram post. "I wish I could say heaven received another angel but if I'm being honest it was way too soon," she wrote. "Shawn, my teammate,
“That is not the action of a stable person," said the former Biden White House press secretary.
Former President Donald Trump, sons Barron, Don Jr. and Eric and daughters Ivanka and Tiffany were among those attending the services for Amalija Knavs
A royal reporter explained why journalists have been given an extra piece of medical information about Kate Middleton's recent surgery and hospitalization.
Western militaries, as well as civilians, need to be prepared for an 'all-out war' with Russia that maysignificantly affect their lives, Britain's Sky News reported on Jan. 19, citing Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the NATO Military Committee.
"I got pre-approved last week and now she’s demanding that she be on the title. This was never part of any discussion we’ve had prior."
Ukraine’s US-supplied Bradley infantry fighting vehicles disabled one of Russia’s most advanced tanks, peppering its armour with projectiles before it smashed into a tree.
BERLIN (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger was stopped for hours by customs at Munich Airport after entering Germany with a luxury watch that was potentially to be auctioned at a charity event. The former movie star and California governor was stopped for a routine check after arriving Wednesday, customs spokesperson Thomas Meister said. Schwarzenegger was able to leave after about 2 1/2 hours, he said Thursday. Goods over the value of 430 euros ($467) that will stay in the European Union have to be de
Nato members will send 90,000 troops to the alliance’s largest military exercise since the Cold War.
The far-right House member's intimidation tactics turned the proceedings into absurd political theater.
The two stepped out in South Korea to support Cavill's newest film, in theaters Feb. 2
Cases against Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorn and others set the stage for a historic Supreme Court battle next month.
Vaughn and Brady appeared in the first teaser for the upcoming BetMGM commercial on Thursday
Matt Friend impersonated the former president “s**tting on other Trump impressions” by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Alec Baldwin.
Former President Donald Trump wants the Supreme Court to put a "swift and decisive end" to efforts to disqualify him from the ballot.
"This dude always thinks people are talking to him," said the "Late Night" comedian.
Dennis Byron/Getty ImagesThe Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is not investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Newsweek reported Thursday. Willis, who is prosecuting Donald Trump and his allies over efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, was accused by a Trump aide of having an “improper” relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired on the case. The aide, Michael Roman, is seeking to have the charges against him dropped and to have both Willis an