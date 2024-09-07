Fridge full of rotten food dumped in skip scheme

A fridge full of rotten food was among the hundreds of items dumped as part of a community skip scheme.

Boston Borough Council introduced the weekly skip drop off in St Georges Road Car Park to test its impact on fly-tipping.

The authority said 12 tonnes of waste had been dropped off in the first three sessions.

Councillor Callum Butler, portfolio holder for environmental services at the council, said a member of the public dumped the fridge in one of the skips after it had been "left on a street corner" and "it stank!".

The council said 240 people have used the service and Mr Butler added it had "been useful for people who don't drive so don't have access to the local recycling facilities".

"We've had older members of the community on bikes turn up," he said.

"The reaction from the public has been almost unanimously positive."

The final day of the four-week pilot of the scheme is on Monday.

The council said they would scrutinise the impact on fly-tipping data before deciding on another trial later this year.

Elsewhere in the the county, West Lindsey District Council has launched a scheme whereby residents can use their phone to scan a QR code and report when bins are full or damaged.

The QR codes, which are being rolled out across the district, have to date been placed on about 650 litter and dog bins out of a total of about 1,800, including in Bardney, Cherry Willingham and Nettleham.

The authority said the response to the scheme had been positive.

Listen to highlights from Lincolnshire on BBC Sounds, watch the latest episode of Look North or tell us about a story you think we should be covering here.

More on this story

Related internet links