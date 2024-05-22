Friend raising funds for 13-year-old boy run over by bus in West Valley

The best friend of a middle school student run over by a school bus last week near Dysart and Bethany Home roads is raising money for his friend’s recovery. Theodore Van Duyne has been friends with 13-year-old Ian since the First Grade. When he found out Ian was in the hospital, Van Duyne decided to do something about it. He has raised more than $1,000 on GoFundMe to help Ian and his family cover hospital bills and other costs. It is something Van Duyne says he is doing out of friendship.