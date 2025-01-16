My friend thought her fake Welsh accent was a stroke of Traitors genius – she might be right

Going through life with a group of women who you have known since you were five years old is a lucky thing. I think I’ve always understood that. There are a million reasons why it’s helpful to be flanked at every toss and turn of adulthood by girls who have seen you through the many stages of your eyebrow journey (from unplucked to overplucked to overdrawn). Mostly, though, it means that when things start happening – the real things, the weddings and babies and proper, nailed-on heartbreak – there are people at the end of the phone who come to your happiness, your madness, your sorrow with years and years of context.

It also means that when one of you ends up on prime time television inexplicably doing a fake Welsh accent you get to have the very strange experience of watching the nation get to know someone you can still picture prancing around a ballet class with her knickers sticking out of her leotard.

On New Year’s Day, I poured a large, nerve-settling glass of wine and tuned in to the first episode of The Traitors. Somehow, one of my oldest friends, Char – Charlotte, to you – was about to appear on BBC One and have Claudia Winkleman shepherd her through a grown up version of wink murder in front of nine million people. I’ll be honest, I was relatively concerned she was about to be made a fool of on national TV. The school girls WhatsApp group (there are seven of us) was tense. Pictures flew in of everyone’s viewing setups. 8pm came. “And we have lift off.”

Months ago, Char – who I went to primary and secondary school with, but have known even longer, ever since that first ballet class in 1994 – told the six of us she was applying to go on The Traitors. That alone rendered us hysterical. “And I’ve had a brilliant idea,” she said. “I’m going to do a Welsh accent.”

We pointed out that, fair play, her Welsh accent is pretty good (in fact, generally speaking she’s a great mimic), but not good enough to sustain day in day out for weeks. I’d never seen The Traitors and had very little idea of why doing an accent might be a good tactical move. She assured us it was a stroke of genius; we took her word for it. In any case, there was surely no way she was actually going to be picked. 300,000 people apply to go on that show.

A few months later, she told me she’d been accepted. She swore me to secrecy; when she got back from filming she wouldn’t tell me anything about it. And so, in order not to accidentally blow her cover and spill the beans to someone at a Christmas party, I put “Char going on telly” in a box and pushed it to the back of my mind.

When “Charlotte from the Valleys” was suddenly there on my screen, addressing the nation, I nearly spat out my wine. The WhatsApp group lit up with hysterical delight.

“What is happening I’m freaking out!”

“This is far too much for me. I’ve had to leave the room several times. I just don’t understand how you did this!”

“Oh my CHRIST you actually did the Welsh thing!”

Charlotte explained the Welsh thing was all part of her strategy, figuring she’d come across as more trustworthy

We’d soon lost the plot entirely. Any contestant who so much as looked at Char funny was roundly shot down. When tears rolled down her face in the second episode as she took some heat at the round table I found myself feeling deeply, pointlessly protective. I was in equal parts proud and terrified for her. I checked social media and was relieved to see viewers were loving it. She’d explained the Welsh thing was all part of her strategy, figuring she’d come across as more trustworthy. The comedian Rob Madge tweeted: “Pretending to be Welsh for no reason whatsoever (other than it being a nice accent) is absolutely my favourite thing that’s ever happened on this. Immediately solidifies Charlotte among the greats like Amanda, Maddy and Diane.”

I still don’t really know what that means (did I mention I’ve never seen this programme before?) but I wholeheartedly agree. And I’ve never laughed more than the moment Elen, the actual Welsh girl, proposed a toast in Welsh and the camera caught a panicked smile flicker across Char’s face. Gold.

By the end of the first episode, our old maths teacher had sought her out on Instagram to tell her how thrilled she was to see her on The Traitors. By the following morning I’d had a similar message from our old biology teacher, not to mention endless texts from friends. “Hold on, isn’t that your mate Char on Traitors??” Yes, yes it is.

The strangest thing was that it wasn’t strange at all. “It’s weirdly normal you being on telly,” I texted the group as the first episodes drew to a close. Earlier that day, we’d sent her a cake with a message written on it in icing. “Next stop, Strictly,” it said, jokingly. Suddenly that didn’t seem so far-fetched.

As the weeks have gone on and Char has stayed in the game, it has started to feel as if it’s all been leading up to this. It makes total sense, somehow, to see her up there. She is – always has been, in fact – unlike anyone else I have ever met. She’s funny and loud and quirky. She’s fiercely loyal, quick to laugh and to cry (usually she’s doing both at the same time). She remembers everything any of us have ever said and every boy we’ve ever snogged. She loves dogs and lairy eighties jumpers, would happily exist on a diet of Battenberg cake, and does a very convincing rendition of Angel Eyes from Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. All of that (barring the Battenberg and the Abba, perhaps, though there’s still time) is there to see on TV. The Char I know is the Char nine million people are now watching scurry about a woodland while Claudia Winkleman watches on like a kind of menacing Lawrence Llewelyn Bowen. She’s the same person. She’s just doing a Welsh accent.

Eleanor (second left) says her friends’ WhatsApp group was going crazy when Charlotte (third from right) appeared on screen

The spooky magic of life means that when you have known each other for nearly 30 years, lots of things can be happening at the same time and it all takes equal weight. The WhatsApp group can go from Traitors hysteria to dinner plans and major milestones within the space of a few messages. In the days leading up to the show going out, two of the girls welcomed their first babies into the world (shout out baby Ned and baby Skye). Another texted on Christmas Eve with a picture of the moment she and her boyfriend decided to get engaged. As I write this, a third little one has just made his entrance (shout out baby Ollie). And with that, our gang of seven becomes ten.

Next week, we’re going to watch an episode together. I have no idea if Char will still be on the show (truly, I don’t, she won’t tell me a thing – I squealed last night when the remaining traitor attempted to recruit her) but we’re congregating anyway. There will be two babies bundled together with us on the sofa and another on FaceTime. There will be shrieking, chocolate, likely tears (ours, not the babies’). We will talk over each other and the telly so incessantly that no one will manage to finish a thought before someone else has shouted over it and we’ll have to rewind the episode and watch it again.

It’ll be a bit different. Three of us are now someone’s mum; one of us is sort of famous. But it’ll also be the same as it always has been.