Friends twins who played Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma mark 30th anniversary

The baby Emma actors are now 22 and shared what they thought Ross and Rachel's daughter would be like now.

Watch: Twins who played Rachel and Ross's baby in Friends look back on classic sitcom

What did you miss?

Friends is marking its 30-year anniversary this week and the twins who played Ross and Rachel's baby have shared what they think their character would be doing now.

Noelle and Cali Sheldon were just one year old when they were cast as baby Emma, and on Friday the now 22-year-olds told Good Morning Britain they felt "grateful" to be part of pop culture.

What, how, and why?

Baby Emma joined Friends in 2002. (YouTube/Comedy Central)

Friends first graced our screens 30 years ago this week, making instantly recognisable stars of its main cast.

But towards the end of the New York-set sitcom's run, two new actors were brought in who fans might not recognise now more than 20 years on.

Twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon shared the role of baby Emma, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross's (David Schwimmer) daughter in a huge storyline for the on-off couple.

Fans of the comedy will remember Emma's storylines including having her ears pierced as a baby by Rachel's sister Amy (Christina Applegate) and being set to move to Paris with her mum before Ross declared his love for his ex, convincing her to stay in New York.

The Sheldons are now 22 and caught up with Good Morning Britain on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary.

Noelle and Cali Sheldon played baby Emma in Friends. (ITV screengrab)

Noelle said of starring in the show: "Friends has really been part of pop culture and part of television history since we were babies. I'm really grateful for it."

Asked what they thought Emma would be doing now that she is the age her parents were when Friends started, Cali added that she thought she would take after her fashionable mum and paleontologist dad.

She said: "Emma is definitely the perfect mix of both of our parents. I think she's obviously a fashionista, like obviously takes after her mom. I'm sure she raided Rachel's closet. And also definitely got a little bit of a nerdy side. I personally do love dinosaurs, I'm a big T-rex fan."

The twins also added that they thought Rachel and Ross were "definitely still together".

What have the baby Emma twins done since Friends?

Cali and Noelle Sheldon appeared in horror film Us. (Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

Not every child star chooses to stay in the spotlight after their first brush with fame, but the Sheldons did go on to have some more success in the years following Friends.

They appeared in a few different TV shows sharing roles, most notably an episode of Life, the crime thriller which starred Damian Lewis.

Noelle and Cali also won individual parts in the main cast of horror film Us alongside Lupita Nyong'o and Elisabeth Moss.

Although they haven't acted on screen since 2019, the twins shared that they were at college studying for qualifications on the other side of the camera.

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV1 at 6am on weekdays.