Associated Press

Amanda Knox faces another trial for slander this week in Italy in a case that could remove the last legal stain against her, eight years after Italy’s highest court threw out her conviction for the murder of her 21-year-old British roommate. Knox, who was a 20-year-old student when she was accused along with her then-boyfriend of murdering Meredith Kercher in 2007, has built a life back in the United States as an advocate, writer, podcaster and producer — with much of her work drawing on her experience. Now 36 and the mother of two small children, Knox campaigns for criminal justice reform and to raise awareness about forced confessions.