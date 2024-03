The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Family members, friends, political dignitaries and celebrities packed Montreal's storied Notre Dame Basilica on Saturday for the funeral of Brian Mulroney. The former prime minister died Feb. 29 in Palm Springs, Fla. Here is some of what people said about him and his legacy on the day he was laid to rest. "There was a destiny attached to my father that, even in his youth, no one could deny." — Caroline Mulroney ——— "He became a truly great prime minister and a world leader, but to us, h