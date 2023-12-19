Friends, family remember missing Milwaukee woman who was found dead

CBC

A man who sexually assaulted three women in Whitehorse was sentenced Friday morning to two years and two months in prison, but immediately filed an appeal and was released on bail. Rudra Amin, 28, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault — one count against each of the first two women, and two counts against the third woman — after a jury trial this summer. He was acquitted on three other counts against the same victims. Amin was taken away after Yukon Supreme Court Chief Justice Suzann