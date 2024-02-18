Friends hold vigil for man killed in Tampa dog park, calling for shooter's arrest

At West Dog Park in Tampa's Leto community, the people are as much of a pack as the dogs. "We would talk or text every day, 'Like, hey, will I see you today?' 'Oh yeah, I'll see you at this time.' And [he] would just bring a smile to my face," said Kim Wolsby, one of the frequenters at the park. For those regulars, this particular Saturday morning was anything but a walk in the park. Standing hand in hand, they all joined in mourning one of their own, John Walter Lay.