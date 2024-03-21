Friends star David Schwimmer lines up TV comeback

Dominik Bindl - Getty Images

Friends' David Schwimmer has announced his next TV role as he joins the cast of Goosebumps season 2.

The Disney+ reboot of the classic horror series based on R. L. Stine's novel series launched last year starring Zack Morris, Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Miles McKenna, and Isa Briones.

The anthology series was renewed for a second season last month, with the latest story following "teenage siblings who discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery", according to an official synopsis.

It continues: "As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

Schwimmer will join the cast as Anthony, described as "a former botany professor and divorced parent of teenage twins whose world takes a tumultuous turn as he juggles the responsibilities of overseeing an aging parent while having his kids for the summer" (per Variety).



Further details, such as a release date, are being kept tightly under wraps, but it could be that the latest season references Goosebumps book Stay Out of the Basement, with main character Dr Brewer also being a botanist.

Announcing the second season of the show, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said: "Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series’ chills, thrills, heart and humour, making it one of Disney Branded Television’s most-watched shows of last year."

"We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season two."

Schwimmer was mostly recently seen in indie drama Little Death, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January.

The film follows "the life of a bitter and misogynistic TV writer [which] intersects with the story of two addicts on an odyssey trying to find a stolen backpack" with Schwimmer appearing in the lead as Martin Solomon.

Goosebumps season 2 is coming to Disney+. Season 1 is available to stream now.

