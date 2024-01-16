Friends star Matthew Perry honoured at Emmy Awards

Christopher Polk - Getty Images

Friends star Matthew Perry has been honoured at the Emmy Awards with a special musical tribute.

The Chandler Bing actor passed away last year aged 54, and his death was later ruled an accident caused by the "acute effects of ketamine".

During last night's (January 15) Primetime Emmys ceremony, Perry was among those honoured in the In Memoriam segment, which included a rendition of 'See You Again' performed by Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty.

However, during the moving tribute, they also sang a rendition of Friends theme tune 'I'll Be There for You', which was originally released by The Rembrandts.

Also among those included in the In Memoriam were Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing's Len Goodman, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andre Braugher, John Wick's Lance Reddick, Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury and Cheers' Kirstie Alley.

Following Perry's death, an outpouring of tributes were shared, including individual ones from Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

The five also shared a group statement, which read: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Meanwhile, last night's Emmys were dominated by wins for Succession and The Bear, which walked away with six prizes each, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, respectively, while Beef followed closely behind with five, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

