Friends and strangers join search for missing Greater Sudbury councillor

Hundreds of concerned residents from communities surrounding Greater Sudbury are expected to meet in Lively on Saturday morning to coordinate a massive search party for missing Ward 2 Coun. Mike Vagnini.

Local entrepreneur and volunteer firefighter Shawn Scott is one of the organizers, along with Vagnini’s friend and advisor Tom Price. They will be handing out thousands of flyers to those in attendance in the hope the information will be shared in rural communities outside Greater Sudbury. Scott said he is expecting people from as far as North Bay and Elliott Lake to join the massive effort to bring Vagnini home safely.

Those interested in helping out are asked to meet at Scott’s business plant, Local Jerky Plus, at 170 Fielding Road between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday.

Scott and Price posted a Facebook message Friday afternoon with details of the meeting and reasons behind their efforts.

“We're hoping people will grab these flyers and go with a team into their communities and hand them out to people,” Scott told The Sudbury Star.

Scott calls Vagnini a close friend who cares deeply about the community he serves.

“I was a volunteer firefighter with the city and he fought for us tooth and nail, like he has always done,” he said.

All week, Scott has been encouraging his social media followers to join in a search he wanted to organize.

“I have a buddy who is ex-military police and has investigative skills, search and rescue, bushcraft, absolutely everything,” he said.

A guided ATV tour operator even donated the use of a big track ATV to help out.

“I’m trying everything I can possibly do,” Scott told The Star. “I’m just a citizen and learned from my parents that this is the right thing to do and I’m going to do it. I don’t want to impede on any investigation but I just think this is the right thing to do because police resources are completely being utilized. “

Meanwhile, the Ontario Provincial Police conducted an aerial search for Vagnini on Friday.

Story continues

Greater Sudbury Police were asking members of the community to avoid the area where the search is being conducted and to stay off local waterways.

Police released a map of the search area to alert residents who may be conducting their own search to refrain from entering the jurisdiction.

The organizers of the citizen search organized for Saturday said they would not enter this area; their intent is to enhance search efforts.

The North Shore Search and Rescue Team has also been called in to assist police with the ground search.

Vagnini has been missing for one week. He was last seen driving his black 2021 Ram truck in the area of McCharles Lake Road.

Family and friends of the 10-year city council veteran are concerned for his safety and his health. Vagnini requires medication and has none on him.

Anyone who spoke with Vagnini before he went missing or has other information is asked to call police at 705-675-9171, ext. 2320.

If anyone sees Vagnini or can identify his truck, they should immediately call 911.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

X: @SudburyStar

Laura Stradiotto, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star